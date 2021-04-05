Bollywood Roundup: Param Singh, Anupam Kher, Sonali Kulkarni, and more …

Param Singh is “ poles apart ” from the character “ Ishk By Zor Nahi ”

Bombay– Actor Param Singh, who plays Ahaan on the show “Ishk By Zor Nahi,” says his ideas and beliefs in life are different from those of his character.

Ahaan believes that a woman’s only job is to take care of her family. He doesn’t like outgoing and social women.

“My character and I are poles apart, especially when it comes to our values ​​and ideologies. However, I do my best not to let this affect my performance and play Ahaan with the utmost conviction and authenticity, ”he said.

The actor adds that he doesn’t let his “personal biases” affect the way he plays the character on the show.

“I try to be in the moment and give it my all and not let prejudices or personal judgments come into play. I think that’s the best process for an actor: putting on different characters, s’ imbue character traits and play with conviction, ”he says.

“Ishk By Zor Nahi” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Anupam Kher enjoys working with young talents

Bombay– Actor Anupam Kher and Ahana Kumra seem impressed with the crew of their upcoming short film “Happy Birthday”. The film’s first look launched on Monday.

The film, directed by Prasad Kadam, recently reached the final of the Paris Play Film Festival and was also shortlisted for the New York City International Film Festival.

“I like working with young talents because they are enthusiastic and enthusiastic. They keep me charged because I see it as a challenge to keep reinventing myself. The short film is particularly exciting and it gives me the opportunity to do something different. I am happy that “Happy Birthday” is gaining international recognition. Congratulations to the whole team, ”says Kher.

Kumra adds, “I said yes to the movie the minute I read the script. I think it was a very powerful script. It was very emotional and you know it’s a dark thriller despite the fact that the actors’ performances will hold up. Because the script is so well written. I’m so excited that it was selected for the Paris Play Film Festival and I’m really looking forward to the final because I really think this film has great potential. Director Prasad (Kadam) did a fantastic job with the whole crew and credit goes to the crew and Anupam sir, of course so happy to share screen space with him again I couldn’t not be happier than that.

Sonali Kulkarni to host ‘Crime Patrol Satark: Justice Reloaded’

Bombay– Actress Sonali Kulkarni is set to host “Crime Patrol Satark: Justice Reloaded”. The series is scheduled to begin on April 5.

In the new edition, the actress will talk about the importance of filing a case on time. The show will present a dramatized account of heinous crimes that have remained unsolved.

Speaking about her new role, Sonali says, “I just started working with the Crime Patrol team. They are simply fabulous. An artist gets a high working with such a fiery and perfectionist team. For me the show is like a torch, which tries to make us aware, and I would like to be that torchbearer of the team by making sure that people are satark ‘(alerted) to be responsible for what we do, instead of falling into traps. Let us be wise and responsible. “

The show was previously hosted by Annup Sonii.

“I’ve watched Annup’s work ever since, and what he does always arouses curiosity, whether it’s a series or a TV show. So Crime Patrol and Annup have a strong association for me, and the kind of trust and compassion that it has sparked in people’s hearts is something very special to me, ”she says.

She adds, “I’m proud of him as a friend and as an actor. As far as this season of Crime Patrol goes, it’s like taking over from Annup, and I hope I’ll make him proud. The opportunity came from Rakesh Sarang, and I’m so happy he sees me as an anchor.

Karan Johar: Mask up, Covid fight

Bombay– Filmmaker Karan Johar released a video on Monday urging people to mask themselves, in order to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Johar posted a boomerang clip on Instagram. In the viso, he is seen wearing a red mask and thick glasses, and is dressed in a red sweatshirt.

“Hide yourself! Fight Covid! Stay safe, ”he wrote in the caption.

Johar is currently busy with his upcoming director “Takht”, which stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. The film marks his return to the big screen as a director for the first time since its release in 2016 “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

His anthology production “Ajeeb Dastans” is ready for an OTT release.

Shraddha Kapoor “ returns to nature ”

Bombay– Actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently on vacation in the picturesque Maldives. On Monday, she posted a snapshot of her vacation.

In the Instagram photo, she poses while posing by the ocean, wearing a lime green tank top paired with a white asymmetric skirt.

“Back to nature”, she wrote in the caption.

Shraddha will play a dual role for the first time in Pankaj Parashar’s upcoming film “Chaalbaaz in London”.

Incidentally, Parashar had directed the late superstar Sridevi in ​​the 1989 hit comedy “Chaalbaaz”, which made Sridevi long-lost twins.

Sunny Leone is ‘forced to return home for lockdown’

Bombay– Actress Sunny Leone informed on Monday that she was being forced to return home after filming for lockdown, due to the resurgence of Covid cases.

Sunny posted an Instagram image that captures her standing on a pier, dressed casually in a top, pants, mask and sunglasses.

“Forced to go home for #lockdown !!! Everyone stay safe, ”Sunny captioned the photo.

Sunny’s Instagram post comes a day after the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown in the state until the end of April, in addition to strict weekday standards to combat the resurgence .

Under the new rules, film or television shoots can continue without crowds, and Covid-19 test certificates are mandatory for all staff and individuals at different sites.

Several Bollywood and TV celebrities have contracted the virus in recent days, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ajaz Khan, Shubhangi Atre and Ritwik Bhowmik.

Besides Akshay Kumar, 45 crew members working on the set of his film “Ram Setu” have also tested positive for Covid-19. (IANS)