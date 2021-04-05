List of Bollywood Actors, Sports Stars Who Got Covid

Text size:

New Delhi: As India grapples with a second wave of Covid, celebrities in film and sport find themselves as much at risk as their fans. The country recorded more than a lakh of new cases on Sunday, and many of those who have contracted the disease recently include movie actors and sports stars. Many of them took to social media to announce that they had tested positive for the disease.

Bollywood actors who recently announced they are Covid positive include Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. IPL players Axar Patel and Devdutt Padikkal have also tested positive for the virus.

Actors tested positive

Actor Vicky Kaushal is the latest Bollywood star to be infected with the virus. The actor caught on Instagram Monday to announce that he is positive for Covid.

“Despite all the care and precautions, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. By following all the essential protocols, I am in quarantine at home and I take the drugs prescribed by my doctor, ”he writes.

News of her illness came hours after actress Bhumi Pednekar set up a Publish on Instagram, announcing that she was positive for Covid, adding that she had mild symptoms and was in home quarantine.

Her Pati Patni Aur Woh Co-star Kartik Aaryan mentioned it in her own post and wrote: Passing the baton to Bhumi Pednekar. Aaryan also informed his supporters that he had recovered from the illness.

On March 22, hours after walking the Manish Malhotra ramp as a showstopper at Lakme India Fashion Week, the actor posted a more sign on Instagram, with the caption, Positive ho Gaya, Dua Karo [I am (Covid) positive, pray for me]”.

Actor Akshay Kumar announced on Sunday that he had contracted the virus. The 53-year-old actor taken to twitter Monday to announce he has been hospitalized and self-isolate, and urged others who had come in contact with him in the recent past to get tested.

Hours later, actor Govindas’ wife also told media that the actor tested positive, had mild symptoms and had gone into quarantine.

Last week, Aditya Narayan, the host of the musical reality TV show Indian idol, revealed on Instagram that he, along with his wife, Shweta Agarwal, had also been infected with the virus.

On April 1, actress Alia Bhat announced on social media that she had tested positive. The 28-year-old actress wrote: I have tested positive for Covid-19 and will be in home quarantine. I follow all safety protocols under the guidance of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care of yourself.

Earlier, on March 18, actor Aamir Khan had also tested positive. Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. He’s home in self-quarantine, following all protocols and he’s fine. Anyone who has come into contact with him in the recent past should get tested as a precaution, his spokesperson said.

The next day, Aamirs 3 idiots co-star, R. Madhavan, also announced he tested positive for Covid. Madhavans Twitter message referred to their characters in the movie and stated that Farhan had to follow Rancho and Virus was always after us BUT this time he caught up with him. Virus was the name the characters used for their academic principle, played by Boman Irani.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee had also tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12 and had to virtually launch the trailer for his next film, Silence can you hear it, the 17th of March. Actors’ disease came after the director of his next film, Desptach, Kanu Behl, tested positive.

Before that, on March 9, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also tested positive, while filming for the film. Gangubai Kathiawadi at Mumbais Goregaon Film City.

Fear of Covid hits IPL

During this time, many people in the sports world have also been infected with the virus. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who tested positive on March 27, was admitted to hospital on April 2 after showing mild symptoms. Tendulkar, in a tweet, confirmed he had been hospitalized as a precaution and hoped to be released in a few days.

Several IPL players were also hit the hardest by the spread of the virus ahead of their matches from April 9 in Mumbai.

The all-rounder of the Delhi Capitals IPL team Axar patel tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and is likely to miss his team’s opening game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 10 due to the mandatory 10-day quarantine period. Another IPL player likely to miss his first game due to a Covid infection is the Royal Challengers Bangalores star player. Devdutt Padikkal. His team are set to face the Mumbai Indians on April 9.

