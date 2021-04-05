Kate Winslet says gay actors in Hollywood are afraid to go out





Winslet says telling gay actors they can’t act straight “should be almost illegal.”

Kate Winslet said she personally knew several gay actors in Hollywood who were terrified of going out publicly for fear it would prevent them from playing straight roles. Winslet recently received reviews to play a lesbian character in the romance “Ammonite” opposite Saoirse Ronan, even though neither of the actors identify as LGBTQ. “I can’t tell you how many young actors I know – some well-known, some newbies – who are terrified that their sexuality will be revealed and that it will prevent them from being cast into direct roles,” the Academy Award – winning actress told the Sunday Times. “Now it’s fucked up.” Winslet is back in the limelight for his upcoming HBO miniseries “Mare of Easttown,” playing a besieged detective in a small town in Pennsylvania. She also said that she knew a “well known” actor who had just found a new agent, and that agent told the client, “I understand that you are bisexual. I wouldn’t post this. Related Related Winslet added, “I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality. It is painful because they are afraid of being discovered. And that’s what they say, ‘I don’t want to be discovered.’ “ Winslet observed that it is more difficult for men to go out in Hollywood because there is a pervasive belief in some corners of the industry that gay actors cannot play directly. She called this “dated shit,” adding, “It should be almost illegal. You wouldn’t believe how widespread this is. And that cannot be simply distilled by the issue of gay actors playing homosexual roles. Because the actors, in some cases, choose not to go out for personal reasons. And that’s nobody’s business. Winslet said she is speaking out so that up-and-coming actors new to the industry can feel more secure in their careers. “I don’t intend to fight my eyebrows or take on Hollywood,” she said. “We’re just talking about young actors who might consider joining this profession and finding a way to make it more open. So that there is less judgment, discrimination and homophobia. “ As for participating in a lesbian romance in “Ammonite,” Winslet said she didn’t take on the role of an LGBTQ actor because it was never offered to her. “By participating in this part, I had the opportunity to present an LGBTQ story in the living rooms,” she said. “Mare of Easttown” premieres on HBO on April 18. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos