Falcon & Winter Soldier says the end of the post-blip story couldn’t
While the MCU has avoided the finer details of the aftermath of the Blip, The Falcon and Winter Soldier dives straight into it.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier explores the intimate, lower-stakes aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe much more, and one of those concepts is the world’s reaction to the Blip. The MCU world hasn’t been the same since the end of Avengers: Infinity War, who saw the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) use the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out half of the universe’s living population. After suffering such a heartbreaking defeat, Avengers: Endgame forced the original six heroes to turn to time travel to reverse the events of the Snap, defeating Thanos and his forces once and for all in the wake of multiple Avengers sacrificing everything to win.
Although time travel was the means that led to the end, the Blip was successfully reversed by another Infinity Gauntlet created by Tony Stark, used by Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to wish everyone who had been killed in the initial event. to resurrect familiar characters like King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland), as well as new faces such as WandaVision Monica Rambeau, alwaysEnd of Game,The MCU has played quickly and freely with how much the Blip has changed on the inner workings of modern society. However, it seems thatThe Falcon and the Winter Soldieris the first show directly addressing the socio-economic implications of the event, with interesting results.
For starters, the main conflict in the series concerns Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) hunting down the Flag-Smashers, an international terrorist organization with a simple and noble goal: to abolish borders in order to secure resources and resources. help to people. which were displaced and abandoned by the Blip. During the chaos of Thanos’ initial actions, it’s easy to assume that several Second and Third World countries likely collapsed in the magnitude of the circumstances they faced, which happened to Baron Zemo’s homeland of Sokovia. . This leaves behind a whole host of problems, especially entire groups of people around the world with nowhere to go because they are not claimed by any standing nation.
Of course, the “answer” the show continues to refer to is the GRC, or the Global Rapatriation Council. Although they have not been fully explored in depth, but so far it appears that the Council has been established as a neutral international institution designed to provide humanitarian assistance and resources to refugees left behind in the sequel to Blip. At first glance, this may seem like a good and necessary thing, but it seems the show involves the RCMP taking advantage of their mission by hoarding resources and militarizing themselves to crack down on organizations like the Flag-Smashers. If the people who have been given the power to help those in need begin to abuse their power, where does that leave those who are directly affected?
That is whyFalcon and Winter Soldier provides an intimate look at the financial situation shared by Sam and his sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye). They both share ownership of their childhood home as well as the fishing boat that was the backbone of the family business. However, as Sam was killed in the Blip, Sarah was forced to keep her afloat with her children for five years, leaving them without enough money to keep the boat. On top of that, Sam cannot be approved for a loan by their bank due to his displaced status as a refugee from the Blip, leaving them both directly affected by the event in several different ways. While Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home couldn’t quite handle the intricacies of the Blip in a major way due to the high stakes in both films, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seems perfectly suited to tell a more personal story about the impact of such a major international incident.
