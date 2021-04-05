2 women hijacked at gunpoint in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Florida. Two friends describe the spooky scene early Saturday morning when they say an armed car thief ordered them to get out of the Nissan Rogue they were driving, jumped in and ran away.

Trishay Lestrade said she had not seen her dark green 2016 Rogue with Florida license plate CUPZ21 since approximately 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

It’s when a man with an automatic weapon, I mean it’s almost like an uzi, Lestrade said she ordered him and his friend Carla Haughton to get out of the car.

He said take it out [expletive] car … Get out of the [expletive] car … I put my head back, and I was like, Lord, said Lestrade.

She describes the carjacker as being tall, skinny with a dark complexion, dreadlocks and wearing a black hoodie.

I just remember [Lestrade ] opening the door and saying, “We have to go,” said Haughton.

Lestrade and Haughton had returned home, heading east on Sheridan Street.

They said they noticed a dark-colored Nissan sedan with two women inside and the other a golden SUV with at least three men.

You just felt like, almost, they were childish, Lestrade said, so she kept her distance.

They arrived at the next light. … They arrived before me, and they were still conversing, she said. A guy was getting out of the car and the girl was talking to him, so I fell backwards.

When the light turned green, Lestrade walked past them and said they were still messing around behind me, and I could see them in my back view.

When she got to the Dixie Freeway intersection, everything went wild.

Our light came on and the guy jumped, Lestrade said.

I was careful until I wasn’t. And that’s when he got me.

The carjacker took off east on Sheridan, according to victims.

Lestrade and Haughton then hid behind a car in the nearby Goodwill parking lot and called the police.

They didn’t shoot us. I mean, I’m grateful to be alive, said Lestrade. You never know, these days people are ruthless.

I just hope they find them, before I hurt anyone.

The two women say as they were hiding behind the car in the parking lot, the two women in the other car, friends of the car thieves walked around, in the parking lot, apparently to check on the victims, to find make sure they were okay.

Hollywood detectives are working on the case. If you have any information, please call the Hollywood Police.