Why Demi Lovato’s bestie Dani was blamed for overdosing





In Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, Demi’s choreographer explains how she was unfairly blamed for the pop singer’s near-fatal overdose.

YouTube docu-series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devilcenters around the overdose and near-fatal consequences of Demi Lovatos in 2018, and we’ve uncovered the reasons Demi fans blamed her choreographer Dani Vitale for the OD. This overdose had serious consequences for Demi, her family (including her mother Dianna De La Garza) and her friends. In Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, there are many tears as people share what they remember before, during and after Demis’ hospital stay. Her fans struggled to come to terms with the fact that their favorite singer, who was open about her addiction and mental health issues, had relapsed. People looked for someone to blame, and many Demis fans chose to blame Demis’ friend and choreographer Dani Vitale. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Demi Lovato had filmed a documentary about her Tell Me You Love Me world tour. When she overdosed, this documentary was put on hold and some of the footage was first seen inDemi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. Vitale remembers the tour saying: The American tour was absolutely a dream come true, obviously, professionally, but emotionally miserable. While the performances seem easy, touring artists work ridiculously long hours, have to sleep on buses or planes, and change time zones without having time to adjust. It’s easy for things like healthy eating and personal grooming to go down the drain, leaving a singer or other touring artist exhausted and prone to mental health issues. Demi was not the only one to suffer the consequences of her overdose, as Dani was the target of her fans. Related: Look Back On Demi Lovato’s Last Concert Before Overdose The night Demi overdosed, she went to Vitales’ birthday party. Vitale was not only Demis’ professional choreographer, but also a close friend. The Fête des Vitales was not a wild night. It was a small, quiet gathering of friends and Demis’ security team was also present. There was alcohol, but no drug use. Then a few people returned to the Demis house. While Demi invited them to stay late at night, Vitale had other responsibilities. When Dani said goodbye, Demi told her she was going to bed. It was a lie, as Demi called her drug dealer instead. Various family members featured in the documentary mentioned how good Demi was at hiding things. Demi agreed, saying, It was my fault. I was the one who manipulated the people around me and made sure they never found out. Demis fans jumped to the mistaken conclusion that Vitale was there when Demi was on drugs and supplied her with drugs. Demi says her fans are passionate but also out of line sometimes. The outcry online was very extreme. Vitale said she received between four and five thousand death threats every day and that the threats continued for more than a year. She also lost all of her job, as people believed she was a heroin trader (or just avoiding the controversy that swirled around her). Because of the choice Demi made, Vitales’ life was ruined. She had to try to rebuild herself as fans, who had been encouraged by Demis’ posts about how to overcome mental health issues, turned around and ordered Vitale to take her own life. See part of the documentary below: Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil is an illuminating look at the real and often miserable world of celebrity. Demi expressed that she wanted to use this documentary to debunk the rumors surrounding her overdose and allow Vitale to exonerate herself. The docu-series showed how overzealous fans punished an innocent person. Hopefully Demi Lovato (who once dated Mike Johnson from The bachelorette) and his fans can move on from this incident (and its aftermath) as stronger and better people. Next: Under Bridges Captain Lee Rosbach Talks Accidental Overdose & Son Deaths 90 Day Fianc: Uncle Beau Makes a Bold Fashion Move at Mike and Natalie’s Wedding

About the Author Veronica brush

(89 articles published)

Veronica Brush is a writer of many words. When she’s not contributing to Screen Rant, she usually finds herself in a dark corner, making up some fantastic future stories. His thoughts include a short story series on the murder in the first Martian colony and a short story on robot psychology. The rest of the time, Veronica can be found doing her full-time job of cuddling her dogs (a job she hasn’t been paid for yet). More from Veronica Brush







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos