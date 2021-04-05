Pinch-pounder: Black Keys drummer fills Indians game opener | Entertainment









By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) Patrick Carney wasn’t nervous before his first live drum gig in over a year, just honored. A longtime Indian fan and half of the Black Keys, the Grammy-winning rock duo from Akron, Ohio, Carney filled the Cleveland opener on Monday for drummer John Adams, who is recovering from heart surgery. Adams missed his first home opener since 1973, ending a run that showed him sitting high in the left-field bleachers and beating steadily every time the Indians hit. Carney was delighted to be able to replace Adams. Glad to be here for John, “Carney said about two hours before the Indians greet the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.” It’s the best seat in the house and I wish John could be here, obviously. When I heard that he wasn’t healthy enough to make it happen, I thought it was a good way to honor him and show him some love. Before he could start hitting, Carney was given drumming duties by Adams during a video presentation in the first inning. Carney said he attended his first Indian game in Cleveland when he was “5 or 6 years old and a close friend who had accompanied him to that game decades ago was attending the opening. . Like so many musical acts, Black Keys didn’t take the stage right before the COVID-19 pandemic ended normal life.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos