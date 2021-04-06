Harvey Weinstein appeals conviction for sex crimes





His attorney is asking that the third degree rape charge be dismissed as statute of limitations and that a new trial be ordered on a single count of first degree criminal sex act.

Harvey Weinstein is appealing his conviction for first-degree indictable sex and third-degree rape. Weinstein, who was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in March 2020, argues he did not get a fair trial. In a lengthy appeal brief, his lawyers maintain seven points: the jury was not impartial; the admission of witnesses of wrongdoing was inappropriate; the court erred in refusing expert defense testimony; the charge of third degree rape was barred; the counts of predatory sexual assault were based on prescribed allegations; the guilty verdicts went against the weight of the evidence; and the penalty was unduly severe and excessive. In an opening statement, Weinstein’s attorney, Barry Kamins, argues that the accusation arose out of his alleged behavior towards women in Hollywood becoming a “famous cause“in 2017. He writes in the file, which is embedded below,” Advocacy reporters published numerous unverified allegations against Mr. Weinstein; within months, a new movement emerged known as the meme, #MeToo. “ Kamins argues that Weinstein was denied his constitutional right to be tried by an impartial jury when the court dismissed his claim from a juror who had written a book on “the predations of older men against younger women “, and said she lied several times in court about her suitability for service. He also contends that the testimony and evidence show that the two alleged incidents of sexual assault underlying the charges were consensual, but the prosecution psychiatrist was able to convince the jury otherwise, his expert did not was allowed to rebut this testimony, and the court allowed five other women to testify for further conduct. “As a result, Mr. Weinstein was tried not only for the alleged criminal acts charged in the indictment, but also for his alleged propensity to behave in a manner which testified to license in his dealings with women. “, writes Kamins. As for the sentence itself, Kamins argues that it reflects “Weinstein the media villain” and any other 68-year-old man without a prior conviction and suffering from serious health problems would not have been sentenced so harshly. Kamins is asking that the third degree rape charge be dismissed as statute of limitations and that a new trial be ordered on a single count of first degree criminal sex act.







