Overview of the actors – Soap Opera Digest





Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH) I would take Finola Hughess [Anna, r.] classify. It would be for advanced actors I’m sure, so I hope I can get in! She could teach at a university somewhere. She is incredible. Darin Brooks (Wyatt, guesthouse) I have to say Heather [Tom, Katie]. Not only has she been acting since a young age, but now, as a director, she knows how to work with actors and encourage them to achieve the best possible performance. Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS) I’ll say Stacy Haiduk [Kristen/Susan, r.]. I am very friends with Sal [Stowers, Lani], and Sal has a lot of scenes with Stacy, so I was watching them do their rehearsal and Stacy is so creative and thinks so far outside the box and is so committed to doing work beyond just learning the lines. I would gladly let her talk about my scenes and direct me and pick up some things! Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge, l.]. He’s a great actor, and he’s very perceptive when it comes to other actors. In the workplace, because of the pace, it’s a challenge to always be good, but Thorsten can give a rating from one actor to another and you understand that immediately. He is great. Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS) Marci [Miller] is obviously one of them. Brandon barash [Jake] it’s always great because he has a real technical approach to a lot of things, but i think if i had to pick one, just because i like his theatrical way, thaao is [Penghlis, Tony, r.]. He puts so much energy into his business but if he were a coach I think he would be really wonderful. Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R) Eric [Braeden, Victor, l.] and Peter [Bergman, Jack] have been in the game for so long, they would have a lot to contribute in terms of this medium. Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) Maurice Benard [Sonny], Nancy Lee Grahn [Alexis] and Lisa LoCicero [Olivia, above] would be quite good. They are all very nice, with a very individual sense of humanity in them, but they can also explain things in a wonderful way. Mishael Morgan (Amanda / ex-Hilary, Y&R) Peter Bergman, of course. Much of the confidence I had as Hilary was due to the things he had told me. The reason I think he makes a great acting coach is that he allows you to be more of yourself in front of the camera and to do it without excuse. Trust yourself and follow your instincts, because in this medium, in particular, you don’t have time to sit on the fence and question. He makes me better every time I work with him.

