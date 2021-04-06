New rules for the pandemic era at Universal Studios Hollywood





Universal Studios Hollywood tickets are officially on sale for Pass members, with general attendance tickets launching April 8. Along with the release of the tickets, Universal has also released a wave of new information for guests who will be visiting the California theme park. Universal Studios partially opened in mid-March for their Taste of Universal event, where they began implementing new COVID-19 safety standards. According to the Universal website, some of these new health and safety protocols are: Guests and team members must wear a face mask.

Guests and team members must undergo temperature checks. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be able to enter Universal CityWalk or Universal Studios Hollywood.

Limit and reduce the daily use of the park and the number of people visiting the studios and the rides and the seating capacity for shows.

Increased cleaning and disinfection of food and beverage outlets, driving vehicles and other frequent contact points that go beyond our already aggressive cleaning procedures.

Physical distances to all parts of the park, including rides, shows and attractions, in queues and in restaurants.

Offer contactless payment options and contactless policies where possible. Universal has now shared the new guidelines that they will follow regarding the attractions that will be available when the park reopens this month. Universal Studios will limit the number of guests on attractions and ensure they stay a safe distance from each other, in accordance with guidelines issued by the State of California: We implement physical distancing procedures within our attractions. In accordance with government guidelines, we will not use indoor queues other than as an access path for transport vehicles. We are also modifying the loading of transport vehicles to create distance between the parts when they embark. Please note that some queue experiences may also change slightly when implementing our new procedures and wait times may be longer than usual. Customers will also receive hand sanitizer when boarding transport vehicles. There will also be a change in protocol when it comes to meeting characters at the park. As stated by Universal: Guests will still have the option to see some of their favorite characters when they visit. Guests must have their face masks on at all times and will be placed in a designated area six feet from the characters for a photo op. Guests will not be able to make physical contact with the characters at this time. A significant issue addressed by Universal was that of visitors with disabilities preventing them from wearing a face mask. Universal states: Universal Studios Hollywood will make reasonable accommodations for guests who are unable to wear a face shield due to a disability, that is, to wear a face shield during your visit. Please note that face shields are not allowed on some attractions, including the Studio Tour, and customers will need to upgrade to a face mask for these experiences. Please refer to ourGuide to driver safety and accessibilityfor all driving requirements. Customers who refuse to follow Universal’s new park safety guidelines – including those who refuse to receive a temperature check or wear an acceptable face mask – will be forced to leave the park with Universal Security. Universal also states that contactless payment will be available in certain locations, but those locations are not currently listed. It’s also worth noting that there is currently no form of mobile food or merchandise ordering available at Universal Studios Hollywood this time around. On April 16, Universal will officially reopen its doors to residents of California who purchase a ticket and make a reservation. There is also no known date when the park will be open to out-of-state residents. Are you going to Universal Studios Hollywood when it reopens? Let us know below! Click here to start booking your Universal Vacation with Academy Travel today!

