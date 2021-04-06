‘American Idol’: Grace Kinstler, Beane and Colin Jamieson are ‘All Stars’

This American Idol season is down to 24 finalists, and one-eighth in the competition represents Massachusetts.

Grace Kinstler, Beane and Colin Jamieson performed in the All Star Duets and Solos round, which aired in two episodes on Sunday and Monday. The episodes were the first time the singers had performed to a (socially distant) studio audience and the first time their future on the show will be decided by viewers, not judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. .

Four finalists from each night will be sent home by public vote, winning the competition from 24-16 next week when the live performances begin. Viewers can vote for their favorite singers up to 10 times on the American Idol website, in the American Idol app (ios, Android), or by send SMS to candidates’ numbers at 21523. Voting for each episode ends at 6 a.m. the next day.

Watch the performances of the local trio below:

Grace Kinstler

It’s no coincidence that Berklee student Grace Kinstler has now closed three episodes of American Idol. Shes a literal showstopper.

The powerful singer, who has been a favorite in the competition since her audition concluded the season debut, dominated the stage in the Sunday episode.

Kinstlers solo was Jessie J’s Queen, a body-positive female empowerment anthem. The Chicagoan has spoken in past episodes of growing up with bodily insecurity.

The solo was followed by a duet with British singer-songwriter Joss Stone Midnight Train to Georgia from Gladys Knight & The Pips.

She’s so talented she can do anything with her voice, Stone said.

Kinstler proved she was right, effortlessly nailing the high notes and hitting an impressive vocal rush in the final bars. (Stones tip: Save the race for last. You don’t show up on a date in lingerie that comes later.)

Wow! What do you want me to say? Let me be reconciled, said Lionel Richie after the performance.

Your voice quality, your confidence, the way you portray yourself on stage is a winning package, he said.

This duo was timeless, Katy Perry said. You were booming on a different level.

I’m so excited to be a part of this, to see you grow as an artist and performer, said Luke Bryan. I think it’s no surprise that I’ve been a fan since day one.

Beane

You’re in a good position as a singer and performer if Katy Perry says you’re going to sign.

Brighton resident and Berklee graduate, Beane (aka Brennan Hepler) has come a long way since Mr. Rogers. With silvery highlights in the corners of his eyes, Perry implored him to sing with diamonds in his eyes on the Showstopper tour, he started off with a fiery version of Dua Lipas hit 2019 nu-disco Dont Start Now for his All Star Solo.

Next is a fluffy duo with the cashmere blanket known as Josh Groban, as host Ryan Seacrest described the multi-platinum singer.

I think I’m going to take some of that Josh Groban spice, put it in the Beane soup, and serve it, honey, Beane said before the duo.

The pair harmonized on Angels, Robbie Williams’ classic love song. Beane, who is gay, made sure to replace her with him in the lyrics in a little moment of challenge to the norm. And he put out some killer vibrato along the way.

You got us going around every note to say, Hey, here I am. And we noticed exactly what you were doing, said Lionel Richie.

Katy Perry praised her take on the song Dua Lipa and her vocal tracks, describing them as so pro.

I’ll sign you. I think you have an incredible artistic vision, she said. I would invest in you any day.

You just killed me when Josh took the stage with you, said Luke Bryan, prompting Beane to mimic a katana blow to him. Hold your head so high to be up there and be able to get along with a singer like Josh Groban.

lol THIS HAS HAPPENED! @Josh Groban is a JOY. Thanks for the love. That’s all we have and I can feel it! So happy to be a part of this trip. @American Idol #beaneonidol pic.twitter.com/v59LFGoE7C Beane (@beanemusic) April 6, 2021

Colin Jamieson

What would Idol be without an affable rockstar competing for victory?

This is the role that Boxford resident Colin Jamieson found himself in during the All Star round, and it appears to be one he kissed. He strummed on an electric guitar for his Bruno Mars solo Locked Out of Heaven and excited audiences during his duet with singer (and former Idol contestant) Tori Kelly.

Looks like you play 300 shows a year, Katy Perry told Jamieson. I was like, am I at the Warped Tour, brah?

What’s really contagious about you is that you’re having fun just in the moment, said Luke Bryan.

I don’t know who told you the secret, said Lionel Richie, but I think you might know the secret, which is that you are supposed to treat the stage like your living room. We just passed.

I promise you, the attitude will take you everywhere, he said.