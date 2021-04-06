HBO Max orders Minx Comedy on porn magazine for a series | Entertainment

HBO Max dives into the world of erotic magazines for women.
The streaming service ordered Naughty, a 10-episode half-hour comedy from showrunner Ellen Rapoport, Feigco Entertainment, and Lionsgate Television in 1970s Los Angeles, to Series. It follows a serious young feminist who teams up with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women, according to the logline.
Naughty stars Ophelia Lovibond as a feminist and Jake johnson as editor. The cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya.
The executive producers with Rapoport are PaulFeig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment. Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed and produced the pilot.
I’m so grateful to Feigco, Lionsgate, and HBO Max for seeing the potential of this story the first time I walked into their offices with stacks of ’70s porn magazines, Rapoport said in a statement. Manufacturing Naughty with our ridiculously talented cast was a dream come true and I’m just so glad I could do it again.
We fell in love with Ellens, full of male nudist magazines and his incredible vision for this funny and liberating series the second we heard him and knew we needed a bold network partner to enable us to make it happen. present onscreen as honestly as possible, Feig added.
We’re so excited for this series, which is fun, feminist and totally unique, said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.
Naughty joins other HBO Max Originals includingLove life (also produced by Feigco and Lionsgate Television),The stewardess, theGender and city rebirth and restart ofGossip Girl.
