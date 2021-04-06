Borderlands movie gets its Atlas in The Undoing actor Edgar Ramirez





Eli Roth’s adaptation of the best-selling video game Borderlands has added actor Edgar Ramirez to play Atlas. Ramirez joins an already star-studded cast including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Haley Bennett and Jack Black. In the Borderlands video game, Atlas is a business titan and weapons maker, and the most powerful person in the universe. Roth, director of the movie Borderlands, thinks Ramirez is the perfect actor for the role. “What an incredible honor to have an actor of Edgars caliber, talent and charisma playing alongside Cate Blanchett and this remarkable cast,” Roth said exclusively with Deadline, who was the first to announce the casting news. The Borderlands director then said, “Atlas has to be a really magnetic personality, someone with charisma and charm, but that air of underlying menace. every dramatic turn. We want to create something wild, fun, and very different from anything they’ve seen of Edgar before. I am so, so excited to work with him. “ The final draft of the Borderlands script was penned by HBO series writer Chernobyl Craig Mazin. We know so far that the plot of the film involves Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the most powerful SOB in the world. universe, Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith joins forces with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), an elite former mercenary now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a wild pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), muscular protector of Tinas, rhetorically challenged; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous hold on reason; and Claptrap (Black), a persistent wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes will be forced to battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. News of Ramirez’s casting comes at a busy time for the actor. He has remained active for the past year, most recently with Jennifer Garner in Netflixs Yes Day. He was also recently seen in HBO’s limited series The Undoing. He will then star in Disney Jungle Cruise and Universals The 355. There is no official release date still for Borderlands, but you can check out our list of best video game movies as the news continues to expand.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos