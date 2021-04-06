A full list of Demi Lovato’s friends and family dancing with the devil

YouTube is doing its best to compete with TV and other streaming services, recently releasing a four-part documentary titledDemi Lovato:Dancing with the devil all about singer Demi Lovato and her addiction and drug rehab issues. Named after a song from Demi’s seventh album, the documentary features Demi recounting the events of the past few years, alongside family and friends recounting what they’ve been through. It is both heartbreaking and inspiring to hear the hollows she went through, as well as the fighting spirit that helps her continue to fight her addictions.

The documentary does not shy away from difficult problems. It allows Demi to recount her unhappy childhood, being raped as a young Disney Channel star, having had multiple strokes and a heart attack, and the lasting consequences of her 2018 overdose, including partial vision loss. . Demi isn’t the only celebrity to have miraculously survived an overdose. But for every survivor, there is a tragedy. Demi shared how she had always admired Amy Winehouse, who was tragically killed by her addiction. The important thing for Demi is what she does with her second chance, and viewers can only hope that she gets the help she needs now and doesn’t continue down the path that has taken so long. other celebrity lives before their time.

The most of Dancing with the devil is available to watch for free on YouTube. Viewers who want to learn more can subscribe to YouTube Premium for additional scenes and more interview footage. The documentary was originally created at SXSW. After nearly dying from her overdose, Demi wanted to correct the rumors and speculation, and hopefully use her story to help other people in similar struggles. His family and friends, including a few celebrities, have stepped up to help him tell his story and show him their unwavering support. Here’s a full list of Demi’s family and friends who appear in the documentary.

Demi’s parents, Dianna and Eddie

Dianna De La Garza and Eddie De La Garza are Demis’ stepfather and mother. They have shown Demi endless support through all of her difficult times. Sadly, Demis’ biological father, Patrick Lovato, passed away in 2013. According to Demi, he was bipolar, schizophrenic, drug addict and alcoholic. When Demis’ mother began to worry about the safety of her children, she left Patrick and, several years later, married Eddie De La Garza.

Demi’s sister, Madison

Madison De La Garza is Demis’ younger half-sister. Although she did theater, she never had the same success as her sister, which after hearing Demis’ story about growing up in the spotlight is a blessing Madison is 9 years old. less than Demi. Demi’s parents forbid Demi from seeing Madison if she did not receive treatment, which led to Demi becoming sober the first time around. Madison said Demis’ family and friends don’t know how low Demi is at her all-time low. She said that Demi is very good at hiding what she needs to hide.

Demi’s Sister, Dallas

Dallas Lovato is Demis’ older sister and has played small roles on several Disney shows. Now she is a theater coach, especially for child actors. Dallas talks about the misfortune of some of her sisters due to the pressure for Demi to be an icon and a role model, something that was chosen for her at a young age, rather than something Demi wanted or loved to do. Dallas hasn’t completely left the public eye and is still filming videos on TikTok.

Demi’s best friend, Sirah

Sirah, aka Sara Mitchell, is a hip-hop artist and longtime friend of Demi. In the documentary, she explains how to isolate someone who is trying to help people can be. She talks about Demi trying to help people, but you could also say about herself. After Demis overdosed, Sirah received death threats because people criticized her for not stopping the overdose.

Demi’sFormer Assistant, Jordan

Jordan Jackson was the one who found Demi unconscious and called paramedics when Demi overdosed in 2018, saving Demis’ life. She was afraid she would be in trouble for calling an ambulance because so often celebrities and their teams are more concerned with their image than their very lives. It is never said why Jordan is no longer working for Demi, but it may have to do with the traumatic event.

Demi’sHead of Security, Max & Business Manager, Glenn

Max Lea and Glenn Nordlinger have both worked for Demi since she was younger and both have a fatherly relationship with her. Max was the first person called when Demi was found unconscious from her overdose. Max and Glenn had made a plan to get Demi the help she needed in the event of an overdose.

Demi’sChoreographer, Dani Vitale

Dani Vitale has been blamed most for the Demis overdose, completely for no reason. Demi attended Danis’ birthday party the night she overdosed. There had been no drugs at Danis’ party and Demi had long left the party when she called her dealer about the drugs she had overdosed on. Yet Dani received death threats, lost her job, and had to start her life over again, with everyone assuming she was some kind of drug dealer herself.

Demi’sManager, Scooter Braun

Demi wanted to start singing again after she recovered, but wanted a new manager. Although Demi describes herself as a liability and feeling like a bad business risk after her overdose, Scooter Braun decided to take a chance on her. He discussed his reasons for supporting Demi in the documentary.

Demi’sFriend, Matthew Scott Montgomery

It was a roller coaster ride for Matthew as Demis’ friend. He’s another Disney star, which means he can relate to his experience growing up as a child actor. Demi expressed her gratitude for Matthew and Sirah’s steadfast friendships through all of her toughest times.

Demi’s Fellow Celebrities

In the final part of the series, a few other celebrities make appearances. Elton John explains how fame is difficult to deal with, especially at a young age. Demi sang a track from her album,Reorganize. Christina Aguilera shares some of her struggles with fame. She and Demi sang the Fall in Line duo and also filmed the clip together. Will Ferrell also appears briefly. Demi was one of his co-stars in the film Eurovision Song Contest. Demi also spoke about how much her films have helped her through her dark moments.

Unfortunately, this documentary does not seem to have happiness forever. Demi reveals that she doesn’t believe she can be completely sober, so she still drinks and smokes weed, but tries to keep it in moderation. Watching his heartbreaking story and learning the torturous details of his unhappy childhood, viewers are eager to encourage him to lead a successful life of sobriety. But as his relatives explain in Dancing with the devil, you can’t force someone else to be sober. Her fans can only hope that she can eventually make this decision on her own. If you or someone you care about needs help with an addiction or mental health issue, please call the Addiction and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-4357.

