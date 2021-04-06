Fair 4-H grandstand entertainment released | Share

JANESVILLE: I know the way to free your heart, sings the country trio Runaway June, who will be performing at the Rock County 4-H Fair this year.
The Rock County 4-H Fair Board also knows the way for those whose hearts were broken when COVID-19 forced last summers’ fair to be canceled.
The council continues to plan for a 2021 fair and on Monday announced the acts of the forum at the fair, scheduled from July 27 to August. 1:
- The Britins, a Beatles tribute band: 8 p.m. Wednesday July 28.
- Steve Meisner, polka music with room to dance in front of the grandstand: 5 p.m. Thursday July 29.
- Children of Wisconsin: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
- June Runaway: 8 p.m. Friday July 30.
- Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry: 8 p.m. Saturday July 31.
- Big League Bullriders, Professional Bull Riding: 4 p.m. Sunday, August 1.
Customers can watch any grandstand act for free with entry at the gate.
In addition to the music lineup, there will be quite a bit of new stuff this year, said Abbey Gasser, member of the fair’s board of directors.
Gasser did not want to reveal what these things are. She advised those who want to hear about it to follow the fairs Facebook page or to subscribe to its mailing list by going to rockcounty4hfair.com.
Fair manager Mary Check said vendors are registering more slowly than in the past, but she hopes more will register as summer approaches.
I think people are still waiting to see if that will happen, Check said, noting the uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice officials continue to work with the county health department, but they have yet to decide whether to demand masks or other precautions against COVID-19, Gasser said.
I was hoping it was an outdoor event. We were hoping that by the time we get to the end of July, people will have been vaccinated or have had the opportunity to do so. We hope the environment pushes us in that direction, where we can do it, said Gasser.
