Exclusive! I would love to be in Bollywood but right now I’m happy with my show: Shivangi Joshi
I’ve been doing the same show for almost five years but it hasn’t been monotonous
Shivangi, made his television debut with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi (2013) and continued to do shows like Beintehaa (2013) and Begusarai (2015), has become a household name after playing the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is now seen as Sirat, a boxer and a lookalike of Nairas. Shivangi, who has been associated with the show for almost five years, thinks it’s common that after a while it can get monotonous, but it all depends on how the actor sees things. Fortunately, there wasn’t a single day that I felt like doing the same character over and over again or overwhelmingly. Every day I learn something new and it has helped me to perfect my art.
His chemistry with his co-star Mohsin Khan has been talked about and loved by audiences often over the years. Speaking of their chemistry, she says, it’s really great to be loved even after so many years. Mohsin is a conscientious professional and that really makes it easier for us. While we both have incredible understanding and a great friendship that often translates to onscreen, it’s also the script that has been a catalyst here.
Whether on TV or Bollywood, the script should be interesting
Many actors in the past have made the transition from television to Bollywood. Ask Shivangi about her Bollywood plans and she quickly says, I would love to be a part of Bollywood but not anytime soon. Right now, YRKKH is keeping me very happy and satisfied in a creative way. I would take the plunge when I was mentally ready and the script was engaging.
Learning boxing was a big help to me, ab simple muscles bhi ban gaye hai
The actress, who is currently considered a boxer in the series, believes that playing any type of sport can help us stay in shape both physically and mentally. Shivangi says, I have always been in yoga but due to my busy work schedule, I was not regular. But since I started boxing I feel energetic all day long and it has helped me a lot. Initially, I practiced 3-4 hours a day, but now I do it three times a week for an hour. It made me energetic, alert, fitter and
ab simple muscles bhi ban gaye hai (Laughs). Did she also make any changes to her diet? She says: I’m a foodie and love gorging on chaats, donuts, panipuri and spicy noodles. However, I started to eat more consciously and increased my protein intake and my carbohydrate intake was slow. I also enjoy my cheating days to the fullest.
Social media is great, but an actor needs to know where to draw the line
For many actors, social media has become a very handy tool during the lockdown. But Shivangi believes that an actor should use social media to encourage and inspire people. I think social media is a great tool because you can connect with your fans and should be used in a positive way to inspire people around. However, spending too much time on social media and being constantly available can be emotionally draining. So you have to know where to draw the line.
On mental health, Shivangi says: Lockdown has made us realize that our mental health needs care as a backbone in every stage and phase of life. With so much going on around us, we need to pay attention to how we are feeling mentally and emotionally and take the necessary help when needed. Speaking of her de-stressing mantra, she says: After a stressful and hectic day, I meditate, talk to family or friends, or dance as I please.
