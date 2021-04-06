Entertainment
Watch: Actor Vijay walks to TN voting booth
Wearing a green t-shirt with a face mask, Vijay voted at a polling station in Neelankarai, Chennai.
Actor Vijay went to the voting booth on Tuesday to vote as Tamil Nadu went to the polls. Wearing a green t-shirt with a face mask, Vijay was seen cycling on a red and black colored bicycle to the stand on Tuesday morning to vote at a polling station in Neelankarai, Chennai. Images of her bike trip to the voting booth went viral on social media in no time.
Voting began in more than 88,000 booths in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday at 7 a.m. The state will elect the 16th Legislative Assembly by voting on April 6. Voting in Tamil Nadu takes place in a single phase. The Indian Election Commission (ECI) has arranged for COVID-19 patients to vote between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Early Tuesday, several well-known celebrities arrived in the voting booths to vote. Actor Ajith and his wife Shalini lined up outside the voting booth at 6:40 am Actor Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Karthi were among those seen voting early Tuesday morning.
Here are visuals of actor Vijay riding his bike to the voting booth:
Actor #Vijay comes to the polling station in Neelangarai by bicycle. Probably taking a jibe at the #PetrolDieselPriceHike ?
Whatever the reason, it certainly caught the eye.
Read all updates on # TNAssemblyElection2021 here:
https://t.co/ad0qGmEJQ5# TNElection2021 pic.twitter.com/Od6uMz6uhO
Smitha TK (mitsmitha_tk) April 6, 2021
Any gasoline and diesel problem sir @actorvijay? #Vijay # TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/ojyp79XJkF
Shabbir Ahmed (@ Ahmedshabbir20) April 6, 2021
Thalapathy Vijay votes!#Master @actorvijay # TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/XOFwlXUizs
Online Vijay FC (@OnlineVijayFC) April 6, 2021
The visuals also showed a huge crowd around the voting booth where Vijay came to vote.
Huge crowd during thalapathy @actorvijay came to vote!#TNElection # TNElections2021 # Election2021 pic.twitter.com/AdMQgWNdJU
# Thalapathy65 (@ Vijay65FilmOff) April 6, 2021
#ThalapathyVIJAY voted! #GoVote # pic.twitter.com/pGYPAoq63M
# Thalapathy65 (@ Vijay65FilmOff) April 6, 2021
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Minister of AIADMK SP Velumani, candidate of BJPs Aravakurichi K Annamalai, director Bharathiraja, actors Sivakumar, Suriya, Karthi, Shruti Haasan, Akshara Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan, candidate of Puducherararaous Governorandilis, candidate of Puducherararaous Governorandilis leader of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararaousand, BJ DMK candidate Chepauk Udhayanidhi Stalin, former Union minister P Chidambaram, state president of BJP L Murugan, etc. voted in the early hours of Tuesday.
A total of 3998 candidates including heavyweights like Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Vice President CM O Panneerselvam, President DMK MK Stalin, AMMK TTV Founder Dhinakaran and President Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan are in the fray. The Election Commission will conduct the polls with COVID-19 health protocols such as voter temperature verification. As the ruling AIADMK seeks a third term, the Stalin-led DMK is making a strong attempt to return to power after a decade of stint in opposition. Voting also started this morning in neighboring Pondicherry and Kerala.
