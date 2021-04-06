Seattle center offers virtual exploration, education and entertainment in April

Seattle Center resident organizations and public programs offer virtual exploration, enrichment, and entertainment throughout this month. Seattle Center Arts at Home offers additional options. Learn more about Seattlecenter.com/events/virtual-events/arts-at-home.

Seattle Center Festl-Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 9 to 11. The festival seeks to deepen understanding and highlight the cultural contributions and achievements of Japan and Japanese Americans. It includes online performances and martial arts, exhibits and demonstrations, documentaries and more. Seattlecenter.com/festal.

Book-It Repertory Theater – This season Book-It has gone all-audio to play with the form and structure of book adaptations in five “main” dramas. Single tickets are now on sale for Childfinder and The Canterville Ghost Maanaland and The Effluent Engine. Learn more at Book-it.org.

Cascade Public Media-Monthly programs bring the community together to learn, grow and make a difference. In April, CPM offers what unites us? with Eric Liu, Co-Founder of Citizen University and Director of Citizenship and American Identity at Aspen Institute, at 11 a.m. on April 6; and the foods that made Seattle. KCTS 9 resident historian Knute Berger leads a discussion with Seattle restaurant luminaries at 5:30 p.m. on April 8. Cascadepublicmedia.org/events.

Classical KING FM and Seattle Opera-KING FM aired the SO productions at 10 a.m. on Saturday. April concerts include Pagliacci, April 10; Cinderella, April 17 and Die Meistersinger von Nrnberg on April 24. Seattleopera.org/kingfm.

Museum of Pop Culture-MoPOP’s So Bad, It’s Good film series features Battlefield Earth, 6 p.m. on April 10. We are in the year 3000 and the Earth is a wasteland. Humanity is on the verge of extinction, and John travolta must save him. In the horror genre, watch the It’s Coming from inside the House series, showing Diary of the Dead about a group of young film students who meet real zombies while making their own horror movie., 7:16 p.m. april. Mopop.org.

Pacific Science Center – Our region’s exploration center offers plenty of ways for the curious to connect this month, including: Virtual Field Trips, nine exciting programs designed to spark the curiosity of PreK-12 learners. Public virtual field tours, free virtual programs during spring break (weeks of April 5 and 12) for PreK-8 classes on ecosystems, nature and wildlife presented with interactive STEM programming. Partnership with Varsity Tutors, free interactive science learning in partnership with Varsity Tutors, April 19. www.pacsci.org.

Registrations for the Seattle Children’s Theater are now open for spring break classes and registration will begin April 14 for the first part of summer at TBS, featuring dramatic stories, theater, musical theater, comedy physics, improvisation and more. Class search tools and scholarships make participation easy. Learn more about courses, individualized experiences, workshops and residencies at SCT.org.

Seattle Opera House – Experience a fun and informative online show, Magic Baby! The Big Opera Show, 5 p.m., April 11. The show features a world famous tenor, Lawrence brownlee, starring Kenneth Kellogg and Karen Vuong, and behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and performances. Later this month, from April 23 to 25, the Seattle Opera is broadcasting, Vol, music by Jonathan dove, a slice of life taking place in a departure lounge at Charles de Gaulle airport, where a mixture of passengers and their cynical crew must spend the night to await the end of a thunderstorm. Shot on location at the Museum of Flight through several exhibitions. Seattleopera.org.

Seattle Representative-You have until 6 p.m. tonight, April 5, to register Seattle RepresentativePlays in Progress with the artistic director Braden Abraham and leading artists in the field as they delve into the adapter / director Erica SchmidtThe all-new adaptation of Hamlet. The Representative’s next Masterclass Monday, 5-6:30 p.m., April 26, via Zoom Writing Your Theatrical Ghost Stories Join artist-teacher Courtney Meaker and learn how horror offers the potential to critique political infrastructure, cultural data and societal expectations under the guise of a bloody knife or hostile specter. No experience needed. Seattlerep.org.

Seattle Shakespeare Company – As part of its All the World’s A Stage series, SSC presents a free live conversation on the Bilingual Theater at 7:30 p.m. on April 8. Artists intimately involved in the challenges, highlights and future of bilingual theater creation will delve into cultural implications and considerations and relevance to audience and community engagement. Learn more and register on Seattleshakespeare.org.

SIFF – The 47th Seattle International Film Festival, April 8-18, features 92 feature films and 126 short films from 69 countries, plus daily events, talks, questions and more, all virtually. The films are available on demand through the SIFF streaming channel, which also offers opportunities to come together, participate and celebrate. Learn more and buy tickets on SIFF.net.

TeenTix-A Virtual Celebration, Changemakers: Teens at the Forefront, raises funds and highlights the teens who have made a difference in access to art in our community. Join the host and featured artists, 7 p.m., April 10. Givebutter.com/teentix.

The VERA Project hands-on workshops for all ages and experience levels, offered virtually during COVID-19, are delivered by expert members of the VERA community. Offered in April on Mondays: Zine Making 101. Learn more about Theveraproject.org/classes.