Akshay Kumar’s immunity publicity in Dabur, India lagged behind after actor tested positive for Covid

NEW DELHI: Dabur India’s ad campaign promoting immunity-boosting product ‘Chyawanprash’ has been trolled on social media after brand ambassador Akshay Kumar announced he tested positive for covid-19.

The ad claimed to provide protection against the coronavirus.

Featuring Kumar holding a bottle of Chyawanprash, the ad claimed that just two teaspoons of chyawanprash a day was enough to ward off the virus. The copy of the ad read: “According to a clinical study conducted in 5 centers, Dabur Chyawanprash helps protect against COVID-19.”

The irony of the situation has not been lost on Internet users who trolled the brand and the actor for its claims of protection against covid.

One user took to Twitter and said: ‘Unfortunately the #Dabur #Chyawanaprash didn’t help #AkshayKumar’

Another user tweeted a photo of Kumar’s announcement marking the brand and the actor “ It has proven that Dabur #Chyawanprash cannot do anything to stop Covid. ”

“Now #AkshayKumar is positive,” said another user, adding “Don’t fear # covid19 immunity ads, masks and social distancing would keep you safe. #Dabur”

A section of netizens also criticized the actor and the company for their recklessness while promoting products with claims of covid protection.

“So reckless. Akshay Kumar, will get a bed, and even a ventilator (if needed). Plus, every company that advertised any of their products as a covid prevention tool would have to pay heavy fines and repairs,” reads. on in a tweet from a user.

The users also sparked controversy from the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), asking if action would be taken against the company and actor for making such allegations.

In December 2020, Dabur India announced Kumar as the new face of its flagship health supplement brand Dabur Chyawanprash. The actor has since appeared in a campaign calling on the nation to come together and commit to building their inner strength and fighting spirit in these uncertain times by using Chyawanprash.

Conceptualized by advertising agency McCann Worldgroup India, the commercial shows an actor urging people to take their immunity seriously so that they can keep the nation safe.