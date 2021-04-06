Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s immunity publicity in Dabur, India lagged behind after actor tested positive for Covid
NEW DELHI: Dabur India’s ad campaign promoting immunity-boosting product ‘Chyawanprash’ has been trolled on social media after brand ambassador Akshay Kumar announced he tested positive for covid-19.
The ad claimed to provide protection against the coronavirus.
Featuring Kumar holding a bottle of Chyawanprash, the ad claimed that just two teaspoons of chyawanprash a day was enough to ward off the virus. The copy of the ad read: “According to a clinical study conducted in 5 centers, Dabur Chyawanprash helps protect against COVID-19.”
The irony of the situation has not been lost on Internet users who trolled the brand and the actor for its claims of protection against covid.
One user took to Twitter and said: ‘Unfortunately the #Dabur #Chyawanaprash didn’t help #AkshayKumar’
Another user tweeted a photo of Kumar’s announcement marking the brand and the actor “ It has proven that Dabur #Chyawanprash cannot do anything to stop Covid. ”
“Now #AkshayKumar is positive,” said another user, adding “Don’t fear # covid19 immunity ads, masks and social distancing would keep you safe. #Dabur”
A section of netizens also criticized the actor and the company for their recklessness while promoting products with claims of covid protection.
“So reckless. Akshay Kumar, will get a bed, and even a ventilator (if needed). Plus, every company that advertised any of their products as a covid prevention tool would have to pay heavy fines and repairs,” reads. on in a tweet from a user.
The users also sparked controversy from the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), asking if action would be taken against the company and actor for making such allegations.
In December 2020, Dabur India announced Kumar as the new face of its flagship health supplement brand Dabur Chyawanprash. The actor has since appeared in a campaign calling on the nation to come together and commit to building their inner strength and fighting spirit in these uncertain times by using Chyawanprash.
Conceptualized by advertising agency McCann Worldgroup India, the commercial shows an actor urging people to take their immunity seriously so that they can keep the nation safe.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]