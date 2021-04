Kodak Black survives attempted murder in Tallahassee

Kodak Black was almost killed in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Tallahassee this morning and his bodyguard remains in critical condition after being shot in the leg. Kodak Black was the target of a coordinated assassination attempt early Monday morning (April 5) and narrowly escaped unharmed. According to details released by the Tallahassee Police Department, the high-profile rapper was ambushed by several vehicles while taking a bite of a McDonald’s around 3 a.m. One of Black’s personal security guards was not so lucky and remains in critical condition after being hit in the leg by at least one bullet. Kodak Black was in the Tallahassee area to perform at Cultur3Fest, where the rapper was headlining. Florida has largely reopened concerts and public events, attracting stars like Kodak Black after a long period of foreclosure. The rapper and his team were at a nearby club before heading to McDonald’s for a late-night snack. At this point, it is not clear who carried out the ambush or what motivated the assassination attempt. According to a statement from franchise owner-operator Tallahassee McDonalds, the shooting took place outside the restaurant’s parking lot, suggesting that a brief chase took place before any shots were fired. The owner stressed that his top priority was the safety of his customers and employees. Most recently, Kodak Black received a high-profile pardon from then-President Donald Trump. The rapper was sentenced to 46 months in prison for federal weapons in 2019. Born Dieuson Octave, Black admitted to lying on background check forms to purchase multiple guns. This was not the end of Kodak’s legal entanglements, however. The rapper quickly battled sexual assault charges in South Carolina, with Trump only erasing gun-related convictions. Beyond these legal entanglements, Black has now become an easier target for his rivals thanks to the reopening of theaters and the return of tours. This is a serious concern, especially in light of the recent murders of mega-rappers like XXXTentacion, Pop Smoke, and others. Well, have more details as they appear.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos