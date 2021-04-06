Piers Morgan admits regretting storming GMB – but targets Alex Beresford for ‘premeditated’ attack





Piers Morgan went viral last month after storming Good Morning Britain put halfway through the discussion of Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah. Alex Beresford, 56 and co-star, disagreed with Piers’ comments about the Duchess of Sussex – that he didn’t believe some of the claims she made during the interview. Meteorologist Alex said Piers’ behavior towards the Duchess of Sussex was’ absolutely evil ‘. But Piers said “I can’t do this” as he stood up and walked away from his position on the panel. Hours later his exit from the ITV news program was announced and more than 57,000 people complained to the broadcast watchdog about the presenter. But weeks after his dramatic release from GMB, Piers spoke out in his first TV interview. Speaking to American TV host Tucker Carlson on the Fox Nation streaming service overnight, Piers revealed that he “regrets” that he stormed off when he did but “could look in the mirror “. “I specifically asked for it [Alex Beresford] to come that morning he wanted to explain to us and by the time he got on the air he came up with a premeditated attack on me which was very personal.

“I left for a few minutes, then realized it was stupid. I shouldn’t have left. You know, you should always be able to have a debate. “I was angry at the time, that [he said] I have a personal vendetta against Meghan Markle, which I don’t have. “And I came back. And then we had a pretty lively and quite informative debate, like half an hour of debate on this.”

“I was angry because I could feel there was this growing feeling of not believing Meghan on everything she said, so you were the problem you were the racist, couldn’t be that she was lying, ”Piers explained. . “I can look at myself in the mirror and know that I acted, I think, on principle and it cost me a lot of work, but they always had honest opinions. Piers has appeared on the FOX Nations Tucker Carlson Today video podcast series.







