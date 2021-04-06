How Bollywood is coping with the surge in COVID-19 cases

With several stars and crew members testing positive for the coronavirus, many shoots have been halted.

With the release of films like Sooryavanshi Being pushed indefinitely and main stars Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar tested positive for the coronavirus, the danger of stopping the ongoing firing of the projects is great, as is the fear of many daily workers who lose their jobs in the midst of the surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

As the year 2021 appears to be a repeat of 2020, industry insiders say they are stepping up security measures, including regular RTPCR testing, to control the spread of COVID-19 on production sets on the field because they cannot afford to suspend filming. Activities.

Not just Kumar, who was shooting for Ram setu, up to 45 members of the film crew also tested positive. As a precaution, the actor was admitted to a city hospital on Monday.

On the other hand, Kaushal and Pednekar would have shot for the film Dharma Productions by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. Mr. Lele.

According to updated data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 9,857 new cases brought the total of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai to 4.62,302 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 11,797.

Ashok Dubey, secretary general of the Federation of Film Workers of West India (FWICE) called the rise in COVID cases in film productions “alarming”.

“It’s a stressful time for all of us. Major productions have been hit, from Akshay Ram setu, Dharma Productions’ Mr. Lele to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai. The entire firing slate has been affected. Everyone is now careful but has no idea, ”Dubey told PTI.

Seema Pahwa, Govinda, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rupali Ganguly, Aditya Narayan and Abhijeet Sawant have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Aamir Khan and R Madhavan are currently on the road to recovery from the virus.

On March 30, 18 unit members of the reality show Dance Deewane contracted COVID-19, forcing the creators to stop filming for a week.

According to Dubey, one of the reasons for the increase in the number of film crews is the extensive testing before a shoot.

Producers are making sure workers’ daily wages are paid, even if they have tested positive and are in home quarantine, he added.

“The federation will also step in to help, along with the junior artists association if the need arises,” Dubey said.

Mumbai Police on Monday issued prohibition orders under Article 144 of the CrPC prohibiting the gathering of five or more people in public places in the city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday until the 30th. April.

The order also imposed a weekday nighttime curfew and a strict weekend lockdown from 8 p.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday.

For now, the show appears to be taking place as a shoot for two films, produced by Balaji Telefilms – Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna and Mohit Suri’s The return of the villain Ek, is on the right track with a more stringent security protocol.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Creative Producer, Balaji Telefilms, said the health of the cast and crew is paramount for the banner.

“Since COVID-19 broke, we have downsized the crew and have strictly adhered to government-mandated safety standards for shooting,” she told PTI.

Victorian D’Souza, head of health and safety, Momentum India, has been involved in project sets for streamers like Netflix and Disney + Hotstar since the pandemic broke last year.

“We are very familiar with all types of risk management. We make sure the location is safe and worthy of being operational, SOPs are followed without compromising anything, ”D’Souza told PTI.

As per protocol, the health official said it was mandatory for everyone entering the set to have a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) report, in addition to having their oxygen level checked, their pulse and temperature.

“If filming starts at 9 am, we arrive two hours before to disinfect the whole set. We make sure that everyone who approaches the director and the main artists is wearing PPE kits,” he said. he declares.

When asked about the reason for the increase in the number of cases despite adherence to guidelines, D’Souza said that the gaps in the actions taken by the actors and the team in their personal capacity and the regular RTPCR tests on site may be a few. -one of the plausible answers.

“Most of the senior artists and directors travel with their own cars, while the other crew members travel by local transport, this could be the start of COVID-19. In addition, regular RTPCR tests are carried out, which is good and because of that more cases are being reported, ”he said.

The shooting of two of the most talked about movies – Shah Rukh Khan-star Pathan and Salman Khan Tiger 3 is also underway in accordance with government-mandated security measures, sources familiar with the projects told PTI.

The T-Series production house currently has Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan Adipurush on the floors of the city.

Vinod Bhanushali, president of media and marketing, publishing (TV) and music and co-producer of several T-series films, said the team was following all necessary precautions.

He said that the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 stopped after Kartik Aaryan was diagnosed with COVID-19. Aaryan tested negative for the virus on Monday.

“Adipurush the shoot is going well. It’s a special effects film, so we do chroma shots, where few people are needed, ”Bhanushali told PTI.

In these difficult times, everyone cares about each other.

“The artists are worried but hopeful. We can’t afford to stop filming. We all take this seriously,” Dubey said.

Last year, in March, to contain the pandemic, film organizations in India, including FWICE and the Indian Association of Film and Television Directors (IFTDA), decided to suspend filming of films, shows television and web series.

In May 2020, the government of Maharashtra authorized the filming of films, TV series and web series under certain conditions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.