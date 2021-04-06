Veteran actor Leslie Jordan opens up about Hollywood homophobia, alcoholism and late fame





What do Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga and 5.7 million Instagram followers have in common? Everyone loves the pint-sized phenomenon that is Leslie Jordan. The 65-year-old actor, 4-foot-11, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, was already an industry darling before Covid-19 hit, but his Instagram videos, filmed in lockdown, have turned him into real star. I’ve always had a little bit of fame, he says calling from his home in West Hollywood, where he moved as an aspiring actor in 1982. I could walk around places and they’d say, Oh! We like [lurve] you from Will and Grace! Oh! We love you in American Horror Story! But now I swear it’s like Lady Gaga. I can’t take to the streets! It’s hard to do justice to the cheerful southern tones of Jordans – just remember that every ing is an in, and every I is an Ah. The sentences don’t change as much as capsize. The accent, the size, the sharp face, were his signature whether it was as a gruff editor in The Help, a victim of Gagas in American Horror Story (well back to that later), or of course Beverley Leslie, Karen Walkers nemesis in Will & Grace, with whom he forever traded beards (Oh, she calls him once, the oldest girl in the world!) But when, last spring, he started posting videos to his Instagram account, things really started. Killing time in Chattanooga, where he had gone to be near his elderly mother and young twin sisters, his tangential minute-long monologues made him a locking delight. Well, hello, fellow hunker-downers, is a standard opener, followed by reminiscences of favorite roles, life matters, or dancing to Britney Spears. The result is that he now has a book coming out, a new TV show and an album, even though he himself doesn’t know the greatest singer in the world (The Rolling Stone said I had a voice. capable, he chuckles). Called Companys Comin, it’s a collection of Southern Baptist hymns that Jordan sang as a child, accompanied by the country’s royalty like Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and yes, Dolly. I don’t think it’s better right now to be Leslie Jordan, he beams. Everything I’ve worked for, over the last 30, 40 years, is coming to fruition.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos