Lizzo hinted at collaborations with Harry Styles and Rihanna | Entertainment





Lizzo teased potential collaborations with Harry Styles and Rihanna. The ‘Good As Hell’ hitmaker revealed that she plans to phone the ‘Golden’ hitmaker – with whom she has become great friends – over the weekend to host a duet with the pop star of 27 years. She told fans on Instagram Live: The new music is ******* mom coming. Are you and Harry going to collaborate? I have a collaboration with him this weekend. I’ll call him. Hitmaker ‘Truth Hurts’ also has a song she wrote for herself and hitmaker ‘Work’ that she wants to try out and get superstar Bajan, 33, to give her voice. She said: Rihanna is busy but you know what’s crazy? I wanted to hit her. I am afraid, however. I just sent him a DM and said, Hey, I have a song for us. I have a song. I might just do it. “ The Grammy winner, 32, also said her sequel to her acclaimed 2019 album ‘Cuz I Love You’ will be “very uplifting, fun and necessary.” She said: This music is going to be very uplifting, very fun and very necessary. I’m making the music I need to hear after the year we’ve had. Meanwhile, Cardi B recently revealed that she’d like to collaborate with Lizzo. The ‘Up’ hitmaker took to Twitter last month to show his appreciation for the ‘Juice’ singer by sharing a series of snaps of her on the social media site. She captioned the post: “These photos do it for me.” The 28-year-old rapper was then inundated with requests to team up with the “ Tempo ” singer on a song, but criticized her fans for pressuring her to constantly make music. She replied to a follower: “Can I do a song before I can put it (sic)” Cardi told another Twitter user, “Ok, but stop pressuring me to do things. I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab (sic)” The hip-hop superstar declaring his love for Lizzo came after revealing that she wanted to be in her music video for ‘WAP’, but was not available at the time of filming. Cardi – who appeared alongside Lizzo in the 2019 movie ‘Hustlers’ – said: I’m cool with Lizzo and all. Like, we were sending DMs to each other and stuff. I was like, Oh my God, because I had a complete picture of how I want to see Lizzo and everything.

