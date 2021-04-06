Entertainment
Bollywoods release schedule goes for a draw, again
2021 looked like the year of Bollywood’s resurgence. The announcements of new films were made one after the other, the shootings also started and ended. But the Covid pandemic refuses to slow down and, as a result, theaters in Maharashtra have been closed until April 30. This led the filmmakers to rethink their releases.
Rohit Shetty again postponed the already delayed Sooryavanshi. What happens to the rest of the greats – Thalaivi in April, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Satayameva Jayate 2 in May, and so on? Does the entire year seem ripe for a reshuffle?
Experts and manufacturers believe it. Producer Anand Pandit, who has delayed the theatrical release of his actor Amitabh Bachchan Chehre, says: Unfortunately, we only have 52 Fridays a year, and there are usually 300 to 400 films. Whole months of April and May will go by, I’m sure the movies won’t start releasing until after June. It will disrupt the whole schedule.
Rajender Jyala, director of programming at INOX Leisure, said that while the southern releases are on track so far, Hindi films will change their dates. Sooryavanshi will have to find a new release date now. We don’t know when the cinemas will reopen. Once that clarity is brought in, the new planning will happen across the gamut, he says.
RELEASE WITHOUT MAHARASHTRA?
Jyala adds that these are indeed tough times for theaters. There is no income. We hope this time we will open very soon. The government has stepped up the vaccination campaign. Directors are very unlikely to choose to release big movies in other states except Maharashtra. Smaller films, yes, maybe. Maharashtra contributes 30-35% of all Indian box office. Even earlier, when Maharashtra’s theaters reopened at 50% capacity, other cinemas across the country were open and movies were coming out. Films will be released, but not those on a larger scale. For this, the theaters of Maharashtra must reopen, he explains.
Exhibitors agree and say that no filmmaker would want to release his film without the income from Maharashtra. Akshaye Rathi tells us that films coming out in April or early May will obviously reconsider their plans. Given that Maharashtra is in the process of shutting down, it is probably the biggest market in terms of box office revenue for Hindi films. With that out of the equation, no producer would want to come out in other belts. Most Hindi and Hollywood movies this month are planning to change the date. Maharashtra’s impact is also on other parts of the country. It is extremely damaging, after almost a year of closure.
OTT ROUTE INSTEAD?
Filmmakers who can no longer wait for theaters to reopen, will they opt for OTT releases instead? The rising costs of delaying a publication could constrain some. But Pandit, whose movie The Big Bull will premiere on a streaming platform, says there is no general rule of thumb. Small films can go there. I don’t think an OTT player can match the numbers from big movies like Sooryavanshi. It is very unlikely that they will go to OTTs. There was no economic reason behind me to publish TBT on OTT. We are a debt free society so we don’t have this pressure building on us. We thought it would be a good bet for OTT, as there was a demand for good content there. Chehre would be a great experience for moviegoers, which is why we cling to it for a theater.
Trade expert Atul Mohan also says the situation is uncertain as to when Maharashtra’s theaters will be operational again. There is no guarantee that the cinemas will reopen on May 1. Whether it is an extension or not, there is no clarity. Hindi films will therefore not be released elsewhere, because they cannot afford to lose such a large market, he says.
Interact with the author on Twitter / @ RishabhSuri02
To follow @htshowbiz on Twitter
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]