Entertainment
Hostlelo.com CEO Zubair Shaikh Moves From Bollywood To The Corporate World
“No matter how hard you work, someone else is working harder.”
Billionaire Elon Musk gave this quote and it holds true in the content of hard work.
Hard work and determination can take you to any place in life, Zubair Shaikh is a living example of this proverb.
From lyricist to software developer, then to his stint as an entrepreneur, Zubair Shaikh is a master of all trades who today enjoys being the CEO of an extremely popular hosting solutions company called ‘Hostlelo’ ‘, a leading affordable web hosting provider in India. .
Born in the Sikar district of Rajasthan, India, Zubair’s family moved to Mumbai when he was one year old, where he completed all his schooling and university in Mumbai.
Zubair chose engineering in his bachelor’s degree and also set up a Facebook page where he would write his independent Shayari and Gazal, which was when he was found by a Bollywood music director from this page who then offered him a chance to write for his albums.
The phoenix has risen, in 2011 Zubair composed verses for him and after two years of persistent turmoil, in 2013 he could showcase his ability as a lyricist for a major film “ Luv Shuv Pyaar Vyaar ”, in the melody “Jism”, sung by Kunal Ganjawala, who had music from Gufy.
Other Zubair creations include “The Task”, the title song from the same movie which was sung by Mohd Irfan, Benny Dayal. There were several songs written by Zubair Shaikh which unfortunately could not be released.
At the same time, Zubair was also working in a company as an engineer and carving out another niche for himself, he had the opportunity to work for positions that worked with giant companies and banks such as Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Citi Bank, etc.
He has worked for various IT MNCs such as Nucsoft LTD, Nityo Infotech and many more. He has successfully developed projects for clients like Aditya Birla, L&T, Fullerton India, Magma Financse etc.
After working on modern technologies such as blockchain, Big Data, Java, artificial intelligence, Zubair had amassed a lot of knowledge under his belt, which led him to another unprecedented career.
His phenomenal stint as a lyricist spanned four years in Bollywood from 2013 to 2017. Zubair then turned to his passion for software development, he had manifested himself by becoming an entrepreneur for a long time, he materialized this passion by founding the well-known hosting solutions company, Hostlelo.
In a short time since 2017, Hostlelo’s affordable, high-speed hosting has hosted notable portals like FilmyMyntra, AutoFreak and many more.
With his deep knowledge and insight, he gave decent competition to other hosting providers in the country by organizing such plans of
VPS, shared and dedicated hosting to meet the most important business needs.
True to its slogan “Hosting that hosts everything”, Hostlelo comes to the rescue of thousands of businesses looking for a credible and reliable partner to launch their dream business journey online.
Currently, this dynamic CEO provides a back-end solution to enterprises through Hostlelo and remotely provides his software development services to a multinational based in California.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT reporter was involved in the creation of this content.
