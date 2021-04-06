Chad: a former SNL plays the teenager at his awkward and rude stage





The thing about Chad is, it’s the worst. This 14-year-old might tell himself he has the best of intentions and in fact has a sweet side that boils to the surface on rare occasions, but let’s just consider a few anecdotes from Chad’s life: When Chads’ braces are taken out after seven long years, he tells his orthodontist, Dr Tony, I don’t know who encouraged you in this damn thing, but you’re a terrible orthodontist. Chad: 3 out of 4

After learning that his divorced mother has started dating a Muslim named Ikrimah, Chad panics. His mother says, you technically realize WAS HE a Muslim? Chad replies, Yeah, were pretty Muslim, we don’t need people to think that’s all our thing!

When Chads’ little sister gives him a hard time, he said, Nikki, no fault, but you are a whore. (Mom: Chad! Chad: I said no offense! God!)

When Chad sees his friend Denise, he asks: Are you still suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome? Denise says, it’s CHRONICLE, so yeah, to which Chad responds: It sucks so much. If it makes you feel better, there are a lot of people who say it’s not even real. On Chads’ first day of school, he manages to curse and offend a number of new classmates before the first period begins and later tell crazy stories about having sex for summer to impress the cool kids. That evening, when Chad met Ikrimah, the new boyfriend, he completely changed his mind about the man being a Muslim because he was black. Chad asks Ikrimah to drive him to school the next morning and turns up the music as they stop, in a blatant effort to demonstrate his credibility or something. Jeez. Come on, Chad. This is the setup of the new TBS series Chad, a creaky comedy in the vein of Curb Your Enthusiasm, but instead of Larry David playing a fictional, misanthropic version of himself, elderly Saturday Night Live alum Nasim Pedrad 39-year-old is playing Ferydoon Chad Amani, a teenager. While the hair and makeup is awesome, and Pedrad delivers a sharp all-in-one performance, we never quite buy her as a late-blooming, socially uncomfortable teenager, but the writing is so crisp and funny and the situations in this sitcom so ridiculously hilarious, we can suspend our disbelief and go with it. (The fact that Chad himself is in such a tricky phase helps Pedrad sell performance under the oversized polo shirts and baggy jeans.) As Chad finds himself in one excruciatingly humiliating situation after another, often because of his offensive stances on race and society, I actually remembered Michael Scott in The Office. If we saw a Young Michael type show about his teenage years, it probably wouldn’t be that different from Chad. Each episode made me laugh more than once. Each episode also made me want to look away in horror for what Chad had done.

