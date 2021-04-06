



From Mahima Chaudhary to Shabana Azmi: Bollywood actors who encountered major accidents and came back as heroes



Posted: Apr 6, 2021 3:59 PM 1 / 6 Bollywood actors who have encountered an accident Bollywood celebrities have always been a major source of inspiration for many people around the world. Whether it’s the way they walk, talk or dress, Bollywood celebrities have often set goals for their fans. Not only when it comes to looks, but also when it comes to showing their true and strong personalities, these actors have become idols for many. From fighting the trolls to coming out stronger after an unfortunate event, Bollywood celebrities have proven to be nothing less than strong soldiers. These actors always make the headlines, for one reason or another, big or small, as fans want to know every detail of personal and professional life. Sometimes it is a very serious problem like an actor having a very serious accident making the headlines leaving the fans sad and praying for these celebrities. Here are some of the most controversial and frightening Bollywood actor crashes from which they came out even stronger, becoming a huge inspiration to many who have gone through a similar condition, losing hope of returning to normal. Read ahead to take a look at the names of these Bollywood celebrities. Photo credit: Instagram

2 / 6 Mahima Chaudhary Shortly after peaking in her career, Mahima Chaudhary was in a car accident, leaving her to undergo facial surgery from which around 67 pieces of glass came out of her face. Anyway, even though she took her time to heal both physically and emotionally from this bad experience, Mahima Chaudhary returned to the movies with the same energy and enthusiasm. Photo credit: Instagram

3 / 6 Sood at the end The Sonu Soods car caught fire in the streets of Mumbai. The actor, who was alone inside the car, immediately called the fire department and luckily did not have a serious injury. Photo credit: Instagram

4 / 6 Hema Malini Hema Malini encountered a huge accident in Jaipur when the actor-turned-politician who was speeding Mercedes crashed into a Maruti Alto, resulting in the death of a small child. The actor, who also suffered minor injuries, criticized the child’s father for not driving properly and with the required safety. Photo credit: Instagram

5 / 6 Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan suffered a serious injury while filming his superhit movie, Coolie. The incident took place during a fight scene and the injury was so severe that he was even announced dead for a few minutes. He then had to undergo several surgeries and was kept on a ventilator before slowly starting to respond to treatment and medication. Photo credit: Instagram

6 / 6 Shabana Azmi Shabana Azmi encountered a car accident after her car crashed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune highway. The actor suffered minor facial injuries, including neck, chin and near the eye while sitting next to the driver. Photo credit: Instagram







