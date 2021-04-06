The pandemic is dramatically changing Hollywood’s entertainment landscape

Photo credit: City of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – According to a Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development report, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) last month, 125,900 hospitality jobs and 37,000 arts and entertainment jobs were sadly lost last year.

If you look past Hollywood’s poignant acceptance speeches and red carpet enchantment, you’ll see a tremendous industry of people – caterers, party planners, publicists, stylists, florists, DJs, and more. – who work tirelessly to create magic during Reward Season.

But with the pandemic changing dramatically in Hollywood, countless red carpet jobs have been cut.

Ahead of the Independent Spirit Awards (April 22) and Academy Awards (April 25), the Los Angeles Blade spoke to industry experts about all of the changes taking place during the 2021 awards season.

“With the world facing so many bigger, more existential issues right now, these awards seasons have obviously been kind of disorienting on many levels. On a deeper level, some people might think that glamorous celebrities accepting gold trophies is a bit, well, irrelevant in the midst of a pandemic, ”John Griffiths, executive director of the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (GALECA.org) said.

“With so much loss and depression, people basically seem to say throwing glamor rewards is particularly dull.

That’s a good question – Who is concerned about Hollywood and self-righteous stars and virtual red carpet fashion? It’s kinda weird. But the show should go on, as they say, because movies have a huge impact on society, and celebrating good work, stories and inspiring performances is always a good thing, ”he added. (Photo: John Griffiths)

The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics hosts the Dorian Awards, which are film and television awards presented by GALECA.

“The Oscars and all the congratulatory shows that came before them, like our own Dorians, all help put special films on, about immigrants, about the inner spirit, about humanity, about love, about the ravages hate, on the world’s radar. . Films unite us, they can create change, help heal. . . so we shouldn’t underestimate the shows that honor them, ”Griffiths said.

“The rewards have to go virtual with awkward hosts and nominees, all with Zoom in face and live contestants six feet apart, that’s not a recipe for fun visualization. They’ve gotten heavy over the years, so it was interesting to see which ones rocked their eyebrows. So far, only the Emmys have seemed interested in getting creative and fun, ”he said.

New York-based jewelry expert and celebrity stylist Michael OConnor weighed in with his observations revealing the blade;

“COVID has really taken its toll in the fashion industry and in celebrity style in general !! In previous years, the red carpet, the event itself, and the many surrounding events provided a plethora of celebrities in attendance who wanted to look their best for events – and had their picture taken. This meant that you could not only showcase your stylistic expertise, but also use pieces from different fashion houses, jewelry designers, and accessory designers to bring a vision to life, creating plenty of advertising opportunities for the brands themselves. themselves.

These days, the potential universe for style opportunities is severely limited. No red carpet, no surrounding events and the nominees’ home coverage really does showcase talent. Additionally, some celebrities feel they should be more relaxed and less dressed in their home environment. The whole situation is difficult for everyone, celebrities included, and certainly results in a disappointing and uninspiring fashion.

“As a stylist who lives in New York and often stylizes celebrities in Los Angeles, the idea of ​​virtual styling isn’t something entirely new to me. I’ve been doing this for years. However, the current problems revolve more around the difficulties of adjusting, modifying and exchanging parts that do not work together. You can’t just go to a showroom and get a feel for how a necklace might rest on a neck or the height of an earring, or how a dress will hug the curves. This tactile sense and true visual understanding have been stolen. Therefore, more depends on planning or using brands / parts you already know. Otherwise, the chances that everything will not go perfectly is extremely high. “ (Photo: Michael O’Connor)

Beverly Hills Celebrity Stylist Erick Orellana said, “Due to the lack of red carpet arrivals this year for the awards show, I hear from a lot of fellow stylists who really depend on the work of awards season. are out of work until the industry rebounds. As the awards show go virtual and the events are at home, many celebrities are choosing to do their own glamor or be a little more relaxed with this year. As we saw with some of the celebrities at the Golden Globes, winner Jodie Foster and his wife were in what appeared to be their pajamas.

Glam during these times of pandemic looked very different. During awards season, I believe the hair and makeup this year seems a little easier to live with. Since most events are virtual, the most important part of hair and makeup is the front of the face. We are going to see a lot of straight hair in a ponytail or side hairstyles and I wouldn’t be surprised if some go for a soft romantic touch to their hair. (Photo: Erick Orellana)

I think most celebrities are mostly working on their upkeep rather than drastic changes right now. We are definitely seeing the return of the bank / curtain bang which is a good way to change up your hairstyle without having to commit to a big change everywhere as it mostly takes place in the front. It is also a good way to frame the face. Have seen more hair color a tone compared to the multidimensional sense, and also see a bit of a comeback of the 90s inspired hair trend. Most of the hair changes have been very subtle as everyone is really working on trying to touch up their hair that has not been seen by a stylist for some time, due to Covid restrictions and security.

Hollywood jewelry designer Charlie Lapson told The Blade;

“This year, designers, stylists and clients hardly meet in person. Life has become an endless amount of FaceTime, ZOOM, and Skype meetings, going over dress fabrics and jewelry options to coordinate. At some levels, it’s more efficient because we can interact multiple times without driving all over Los Angeles, and we don’t have to pack and unpack hundreds of pieces.

But the special moment of the actress trying on her choice of earrings, looking at herself in the mirror and saying they’re perfect just won’t happen. It is difficult because they did not work in the usual way.

At this year’s awards, some of the sparkling accessories will incorporate colorful gemstones. There have been conversations about jewelry with Tanzanite, with its lavish deep blue and purple tone, which has become one of the top demands for 2021.

Pearls of white and gray are all the rage, thanks to Madame VP Harris. In addition to necklaces, they will be seen in earrings and rings.

Uniquely shaped diamond earrings will be all the rage, and hopefully ear muffs will make their debut. Look for multiple rings on multiple fingers and then work in your own style. “

It is so devastating to know that there are still so many people in our industry struggling to work.

“With little to no in-person events, I’m sad that I can’t see or work with friends anymore – everyone from event producers and florists to catering companies and designers. It is so devastating to know that there are still so many people in our industry struggling to work.

The pandemic has totally changed the industry forever. Last year, for example, we did a total of 3 live events during Golden Globes weekend, this year two were canceled and one went completely digital. Now, with little to no red carpet and the usual fanfare on arrival at events, they’ll just be limited to a few photographers, ”said Rembrandt Flores, founder of Entertainment Fusion Group.

Rembrandt Flores

“There is no such thing as an in-person event, and I am delighted to be involved with them again in 2022,” he added.

In the absence of live events, the celebrity feud industry has suffered tremendously. Fortunately for our agency, we were not so dependent on this type of work. We have also heavily dubbed the digital and traditional press and we are working with influencers and celebrities for specific brand campaigns, ”noted Flores.