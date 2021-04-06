Connect with us

Entertainment

Lake CountyFair prepares for the opening of the 100th anniversary

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


The Lake CountyFair Centennial Celebration begins this Thursday with plenty of surprises in store. The Lake CountyFairAssociation is working hard to make this year a spectacular event, especially since last year’s show was canceled due to the pandemic.

It’s a big event for anyfair to turn 100, especially after getting their guts kicked last year, said FairManager Stacey Wade. We were three weeks away and then had to shut it down due to the pandemic. I was going to have a big event this year and look forward to welcoming everyone to Lake County.

This is especially special for Wade because last year was meant to be the first in his new role as Fair Manager, so the 100th anniversary will serve as his first full event.

This year the fair association will pay homage to fairs of the past with the return of historic events like the pie contest, the spaghetti eating contest and a cake walk.

FairMayor Ferris Wheeler will be present at the opening each day to choose a Junior Mayor for the night, so be sure to get there right before the doors open.

Mallary Fender, 16, takes first place in her class at the Heifer Show at the 2019 Lake County Fair. This year's version of the fair begins Thursday.

But there are plenty of new in-store events, including the Law Enforcement Donut Challenge, where Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell challenges all the county chefs in a donut-eating contest sponsored by The Donut Box. This will take place on Thursday April 15th.

They’ll also have all the new entertainment including Them Sweeney Boys, 3 Ring Super Circus, Robinsons Racing Pigs, Fritzy Brothers One Man Circus, The Amazing Bubble Factory, and Farmer Billys Barnyard Revue. Returning entertainment includes Oscar the Robot and our rural heritage agricultural exhibit.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: