Lake CountyFair prepares for the opening of the 100th anniversary

The Lake CountyFair Centennial Celebration begins this Thursday with plenty of surprises in store. The Lake CountyFairAssociation is working hard to make this year a spectacular event, especially since last year’s show was canceled due to the pandemic.

It’s a big event for anyfair to turn 100, especially after getting their guts kicked last year, said FairManager Stacey Wade. We were three weeks away and then had to shut it down due to the pandemic. I was going to have a big event this year and look forward to welcoming everyone to Lake County.

This is especially special for Wade because last year was meant to be the first in his new role as Fair Manager, so the 100th anniversary will serve as his first full event.

This year the fair association will pay homage to fairs of the past with the return of historic events like the pie contest, the spaghetti eating contest and a cake walk.

FairMayor Ferris Wheeler will be present at the opening each day to choose a Junior Mayor for the night, so be sure to get there right before the doors open.

But there are plenty of new in-store events, including the Law Enforcement Donut Challenge, where Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell challenges all the county chefs in a donut-eating contest sponsored by The Donut Box. This will take place on Thursday April 15th.

They’ll also have all the new entertainment including Them Sweeney Boys, 3 Ring Super Circus, Robinsons Racing Pigs, Fritzy Brothers One Man Circus, The Amazing Bubble Factory, and Farmer Billys Barnyard Revue. Returning entertainment includes Oscar the Robot and our rural heritage agricultural exhibit.

We also have the new HAYLOFT program, which aims to help all young people learn about agriculture and technology, said Wade. It will be scattered throughout the fairground, with the main exhibition hall hosting the majority of them, and they are stations of practical, interactive, agricultural and educational activities. Where the children’s farm was, there will be pony races, tractor pull-ups and the duck slide will be back.

There will also be a new addition called Stall Chat where kids showing animals can share their knowledge with their projects and demonstrate what they have learned.

On Saturday they will be hosting a Lego Block Party for individual and team events. Wholove Legos kids can come out, grab a bag of Legos, and build whatever they want in 45 minutes.

As for how the pandemic will affect this fair year, Wade and his team have developed strategies to implement social distancing and have increased sanitation. Masks are not mandatory, but are recommended.

One new thing we’ve done is now you can order tickets online and scan them at the door instead of standing in line, Wade said. This will help weed out large groups of people who congregate.

Parking has always been a challenge for enthusiasts, and Wade hopes he has found a solution with a new shuttle system that will allow people to park in Cobb Park, about a mile down the street, and be transported to the show. . Parking at the fairgrounds will also have a new traffic pattern this year, so keep an eye out for that.

The main thing is to be patient with us, said Wade. Things may look a little different, but we hope everyone comes out and celebrates with us.

The Lake CountyFairAssociation is a private 501 (c) (3) non-profit association and all tickets sold are for breeding programs, arts programs, youth programs and scholarships.

Tickets and the full schedule of events are on sale now at www.LakeCoFair.com.

Lake CountyFair, 2101 County Road 452 in Eustis, opens Thursday with the opening ceremony at 4:50 p.m. at the main entrance.