John Abraham on his Bollywood trip: “I fight and try to make a mark”

John Abraham says he still sees himself as an actor who has yet to make it big in Bollywood. He adds that he is still struggling and trying to make his mark in the industry.

Honestly at the risk of sounding humble which I don’t want, I still believe I’m struggling and trying to make a mark. I told everyone on set that I’m grateful to be on a film set. I became more aware of it today than I was then, he told IANS.

John Abraham adds that he has grown a lot during these years in the industry.

There was a sense of frivolity and an occasional sense of harshness in my behavior early in my career, where I was not afraid of failure. Today I am not afraid but I am grateful for my trip. It teaches you a lot, says John Abraham.

The Mumbai saga actor adds that he has succeeded so far thanks to his conviction.

Someone just said that I was the only model to do it. But today, when I think about it, I think it’s true and it’s because of my choices and my sense of self-confidence. I only give myself a pat on the back and I deserve credit for what I’ve achieved, says John Abraham.

