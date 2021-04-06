Iconic Disney Movie Trailer Mark Elliott Dies Aged 81





Mark Elliott, the voice behind a vast array of Disney movie trailers, has passed away at the age of 81. According to Hollywood journalist, Elliott died last Saturday (April 3) in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering two heart attacks. The voice actor was also battling lung cancer. Elliott began his media career in the late 1950s, working as a commercial radio DJ. After working for two decades for stations across Iowa, Ohio, Ontario, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, Elliott began returning to voiceover work in 1977, with his early work including promotional material. for Smokey and the bandit, Star wars and The girl goodbye. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoPBKc_73qk That same year, Disney in-house trailer producer Craig Murray hired Elliott for the trailer for the re-release of Cinderella, which was originally established in 1950. Elliott’s business relationship would stretch into the 2000s, establishing him as the go-to for a wide range of Disney marketing and the voice of the company. “You think about the decisions that were made and the paths that were chosen and all that sort of thing, and [working for Disney] for me, this is the defining moment in my life, not just in my career, but in my life. Because it gave me that identity that continues to this day, ”said Elliott VO Weekly Buzz in 2015. “[Being the voice of Disney] is a wonderful touchstone for my career. If this is the identity I carry with me for the rest of my life, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Other notable series and films for which Elliott did voiceover work include Chariots of Fire, the Muppetsfranchise, and the final episode of the war drama comedy series MASH POTATOES, which he said was “the promotion I made and of which I am most proud”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fsi77XfoOG4 “He was one of a kind and genre is a great word to describe him,” fellow voice over artist Charlie Van Dyke said of Elliott. Another voiceover actor, Joe Cipriano, paid homage to Elliott on Facebook, reflecting on the lessons he taught him. The two also starred in the 2013 comedy film. In a world… together. “Mark was a true gentleman sharing all of our stages at Lake Bells In a world was the icing on the cake. I’m so sad that Marks has passed, ”said Cipriano. When I moved to Los Angeles in 1980, I was able to start my network promo career the same way I started my radio career… in… Posted by Joe Cipriano on Sunday April 4, 2021







