Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for the coronavirus. As the industry got back on its feet last year after lockdown rules, the cast turned and completed their pending projects. Since the surge in COVID-19 cases, many have tested positive for the new COVID-19. One of those stars is actress Seema Pahwa, who is now in home quarantine.
Sharing a selfie of herself, Seema wrote, Positive hun har baat ko le kar. Dekhlo report bhi POSITIVE hi aa cheerful. I am convinced positive. 14 days at home Corentin takes care (I’m sure of everything, and now even my Covid report has turned positive! We have been asked to be quarantined at home for the next 14 days).
Actors Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.
On the job side, Seema Pahwa made her directorial debut with family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.
