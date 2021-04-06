Kishwer Merchant reacts to Kangana Ranaut fans who accuse him of ‘intimidating’ actor into not wearing a mask

Kangana Ranaut fans lashed out at TV actor Kishwer Merchant after the latter pointed out how Kangana often appears in public without a face mask. Kishwer took to his Instagram stories to hit back at Kangana’s many fans.

Sharing clips on Instagram Stories, she is heard saying in Hindi: “I just wondered why Kangana didn’t wear a face mask in public and her fans texted me and said I should win first. four national awards like Kangana did and then speak. “

She went on to say that the question was not whether Kangana was a good actor or not. She said that Kangana’s fans texted her and asked her not to bully and harass Kangana. “Who is bullying or harassing her?” Clearly, Kishwer was alarmed. She said all she asked was for the Manikarnika actor to wear a mask.

On Monday, Kangana was spotted in a dubbing studio in Mumbai, getting out of her car without a mask. The video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram and many users pointed out that it was maskless. Kishwer’s husband, actor Suyyash Rai also commented: “Duniya ko gyaan dene mei sabse aage khade ho jaate hain (she is at the forefront of the conference)! Stupidity at its best!”

Kishwer had also shared a video on Instagram and wrote: “She’s never in a mask … it’s never even in her hand? How?”

The second wave of Covid-19 has seen many celebrities contract the virus. Names include Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda among many others.

Kangana is busy with her films – Thalaivi and Tejas. On his birthday in March, the trailer for J Jayalalithaa’s biopic was released. She had also shot for Tejas in Rajasthan.