How Greg Gutfeld Hopes to Bring a Late Night Taste to Fox News

On April 5, Fox News Channel will be dipping its toes into the water of nighttime television again, and it turns to an elder for help: Greg Gutfeld, the co-host of the popular TV show. afternoon of the chain. The five, and The Greg Gutfeld Show Saturday evening.

Yes [The Five] it’s like sitting around a table with friends, it’s like sitting in a bar, says Gutfeld Hollywood journalist of its new 11 p.m. program Gutfeld!.

But as Fox News markets the show as a competitor to the Pillars of the End of the Night as The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, or The Late Show with Stephen Colbert(including a billboard from the Jimmy Kimmels studio at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, or local ad buys on all late nights), Gutfeld says he rates his success against himself.

I am essentially in competition with my past. I want it to be as successful as a Saturday show, and I wanted the Saturday show to be as successful as The fivehe says, adding that he wants to see what people stop him on the streets to say they love his show.

Gutfeld’s first challenge is to find a way to fit into a program unknown to his humor. Half an hour news time, bubbly after only a few episodes in 2007. Although she finds success (with Gutfeld as the host) with Red eyes, his 3 am program.

In her new time slot, Gutfeldslead-in will be conservative opinion host Laura Ingraham at 10 p.m., and after her show there will be a news hour at midnight.

I don’t want people to finish watching Laura and walk away, oh it’s time to look at the wacky hour! I don’t want that, he said, I want to be in their universe, so whatever story is going to dictate what we do, and often those stories aren’t funny, so I’m going to have to deal with it.

It’s a change for Gutfeld, who often brings sarcastic jokes to The five, and who says he created a segment called Animals Are Great strictly to annoy people.

I told the producer at the time, I want to make a really boring jingle, like a Barney ringing, and that was it. And then it got super popular, he says.

Gutfeld says his daily show will be an evolution of his weekly schedule, although he will take inspiration from Red eyes, which he hosted from 2007 to 2015.

When you do a show once a week you take less risk, he says When you turn up the frequency, you create chemistry … You could do something really stupid or weird, and if that doesn’t work, eh , you have other stuff. And if it works, it’s amazing. I think what I’m really looking forward to is looking forward to adventurism, where something happens organically because you’re taking a risk that you wouldn’t normally take.

That doesn’t mean he won’t take some clues from the late night competition, however, citing Fallons Slow-Jamming the News segments, or James Cordens’s Carpool Karaoke.

These ideas are billions of dollars, because you get them immediately, he says. This is something we should probably be looking at, and we’re tinkering with some things.