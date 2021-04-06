DMX Update | How is tuesday





According to several social media posts, his family and friends were joined by hundreds of fans who wanted to pay tribute to the rapper on Monday during a vigil.

ATLANTA Family, friends and fans gathered last night to hold a prayer vigil in New York City as the DMX rapper continues to fight for his life on Tuesday. According to several social media posts, the rapper’s relatives were joined by hundreds of fans who wanted to share their best wishes. #PrayersForDMX also became a trending hashtag after the event. In person, hundreds of people came to show their support during the vigil. The unwavering support continues as many wait to learn more about the star’s state of health. DMX, real name Earl Simmons, captured the thoughts and prayers of social media users when he suffered a heart attack on Saturday. Longtime New York-based DMX attorney Murray Richman said the rapper was still on life support and hospitalized in White Plains, New York. His longtime former manager, Nakia Walker, told the New York Times April 4 that he is still in an “always in the same state in a vegetative state [with] lung and cerebral insufficiency and absence of cerebral activity. ” Richman said he could not confirm reports that the 50-year-old overdosed on drugs and was unsure of the cause of the heart attack. RELATED: A Watch For The Legendary DMX Rapper Will Be On Monday A prayer vigil outside the hospital where #DMX is actually. #PrayersForDMX #DMX pic.twitter.com/itReEm6QB4 – SIRIUSXMTHEHEAT (@SIRIUSXMTHEHEAT) April 6, 2021 Atlanta rapper and mogul TI, real name Clifford Harris, sent his love to Simmons on Sunday through a touching Instagram post. “Shake up Big Bro. We made Maaaan plans… We laughed so much at the distance we made in life that night. Thank you so much for shooting,” he wrote on Instagram. He went on to say, “So now I’m telling you like you told me … That too will pass … We need Real 1s like you around !!!” Harris posted on Simmons again on Monday. Another reason why we need your dog … Your testimony is priceless #PrayersupforDMX pic.twitter.com/fG941naw37 – TI (@Tip) April 5, 2021 RELATED: The DMX Rapper Relaunched After Near-Fatal Collapse Over the years, DMX has battled drug addiction. The rapper canceled a series of shows to register at a rehabilitation center in 2019. In a Instagram post, his team said he apologized for the canceled shows and thanked his fans for their continued support. DMX caused a stir in rap music in 1998 with its debut studio album Its Dark and Hell is Hot, which debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multi-selling album was anchored by several hits, including Ruff Ryders Anthem, Get At Me Dog and Stop Being Greedy. In 2020, DMX faced off against Snoop Dogg in a Battle of Verzuz, which drew over 500,000 viewers and a plethora of memes and gifs.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos