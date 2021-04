Meet Bollywood Stuntwoman Geeta Tandon

For Geeta Tandon, labels don’t matter as much as a sense of identity. Coming out of an unhappy marriage, she took the job of stuntwoman in Bollywood to support herself and those of her children, before becoming one of the experts in the field. Having worked in films like Udta Punjab, Chennai Express and Singham, Geeta has come a long way since his first posting to Ladakh. She recently took part in the Shell Indias Women’s Day campaign, where we met her and discussed her work, her passion and what drives her. SHE: You faced many challenges before you found your true calling. In these unhappy times, where did you get your strength from? Geeta Tandon: I didn’t have it easy until I was a stunt performer. I was afraid of physical danger in my married life, but my children were my greatest strength. I always wanted to give them a better life and that’s what kept me going. I believe in overcoming all the obstacles thrown at them and moving forward to accomplish great things. I took everything positively and told myself that there would be light at the end of the tunnel. Today, my work gives me strength; each new mission, each new opportunity is what keeps me going. You have a life, so why waste it! I hope I can inspire more women. ELLE: What are some of the things you love about being a stuntwoman? GT: I love adventure and love challenges, and this field has given me wonderful experiences and so much exposure. I also met so many great people on this trip. While some people doubt my ability to perform stunts and say that a woman shouldn’t be in such a dangerous job as mine, I haven’t let those opinions deter me. I realized that if you are good the industry will be good for you and vice versa. Photographer: Sushant Chhabria HER: It’s a slightly unconventional business choice. Tell us about your trip. GT: When I started this profession, I had no choice. I never thought of taking it back, it came to me at the right time. There was a time in my life when I was in desperate need of work and money for myself and to support my family. I didn’t have a proper higher education, so I took what life had given me. ELLE: What does a typical working day look like for you? Any exciting projects you are currently working on? GT: I am currently full of projects that should be released on OTT platforms. A typical day at work is hectic, but I take time to spend time with the children because they are my greatest support and my greatest strength. Main picture: Sushant chhabria







