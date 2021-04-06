Actor Fizz Fairuz criticizes newcomers, says they lack discipline, don’t memorize scripts | Showbiz





The Munafik star is the latest actor to hit Instagram influencers who are getting roles due to their popularity online. Photo via Instagram / Fizz Fairuz Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the news you need to know. PETALING JAYA, April 6 Malaysian actor Datuk Fizz Fairuz has expressed his disappointment at the behavior of newcomers to the industry who do not take acting seriously. the Jiwa Taiko and Hypocritical star said there are a handful of new talent who feel good at what they still do, have no discipline and can’t even memorize scripts. The 41-year-old is the latest celebrity to hit new cast, after actor Rusdi Ramli revealed he was unhappy with the attitude of Instagram influencers on set. This is what Rusdi is talking about which has been going on for ages, no need to raise it, it is not the same as before, so many people have spoken. But things haven’t changed, because the budget is good, you are given a manager, there is an assistant. No discipline, they don’t memorize the script but it’s the reality, Fizz said on Instagram. The father of four added that he was upset that some newcomers had no respect for the major players in the industry. No respect and they can even ask who? They have no idea (laughs). This is the time of the followers (Instagram), bro, face the facts, Fizz said, referring to Rusdis’ recent statement. Rusdi, who starred in films such as Lieutenant Adnan and Heir of the Phantom Finger, criticized an Instagram influencer in a mStar interview last week. The 50-year-old actor said social media figures were glued to their phones and refused to mingle with co-stars. Last month, actress Izara Aishah took to Twitter to question the credibility of Instagram influencers who landed acting roles. Some of them are not even interested in taking action. My time, we had to audition. Our passion is to truly become an actor. We studied the performing arts to enter the industry. Our effort has nothing to do with what it is now. – Madame Izara (@IzaraAishah) March 17, 2021 The 29-year-old said she isn’t bitter about their success, but has a problem with those who don’t take their jobs seriously on set and worry more about how they look instead. to study their characters. Newcomers, my advice is don’t put your price too low, please, Izara said.







