Universals Jurassic World VelociCoaster Gets Opening Date





ORLANDO, Florida More than six months after revealing the name of its new thrill ride and with fan anticipation reaching fever pitch, Universal Orlando has finally announced the opening date for Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

The new roller coaster will open to the public on June 10

Universal calls the ride a “new kind of roller coaster” The ride, located in the Jurassic Park section of Islands of Adventure, will be open to the public on June 10, Universal said on Tuesday. The hunt begins June 10 !, Universal wrote in a tweet which also included teaser video of the trip. Universal calls VelociCoaster a new kind of roller coaster. Racers will board stylish vehicles and find themselves running through an enclosure of raptors, reaching a top speed of 70 mph, feeling the rush of the hunt. The highlight of the roller coaster that visitors can see across the central lagoon when they first enter the park is the top hat. Runners will be propelled 155 feet into the air before plunging into an 80-degree drop. The coaster will also feature an inverted weightless stall and a 360-degree barrel roll over the lagoon. And runners will experience every fall, twist and turn with just a cover bar holding them in place, there are no shoulder rests. VelociCoaster will be the first coaster based on the Jurassic World franchise and the feature length characters from the films; Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong reprise their roles for the attraction. Runners will also be able to see the raptors Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo. The story of the ride is original to the attraction. As the story goes, the attraction is part of a new carnivore expansion to Jurassic World. As riders experience this cutting edge new roller coaster, they soon come face to face with hungry velociraptors on what Universal calls the “Ultimate High Speed ​​Chase.” Universal has been carrying out tests on the roller coaster over the past few months, giving visitors to the park a tantalizing chance to see it in action. With the reopening of the bypass bridge In Islands of Adventure last month, visitors got a closer look at the roller coaster. The launch of Universals VelociCoaster comes as other theme parks in the region prepare to open their latest attractions. At Disney World, Remys Ratatouille Adventure is slated to open at Epcot on October 1. And the SeaWorld Orlandos Ice Breaker roller coaster is also slated to open this year.







