Entertainment
Actor Review: Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. is today one of the most influential players in the world. Today, his face is often synonymous with Tony Stark and Iron Man. However, he wasn’t always the international superstar he is today. Downey had drug and addiction issues that nearly killed his career with his time in prison. His father was not a good influence as he faced the downs of his life. However, Downey Jr.’s redemption made him one of the most inspiring actors of the generation.
Youth
Born in new York, Downey’s parents were both actors. His father, Robert Downey Sr., was not a good influence, and he even allowed his son to try drugs at a very young age. Downey Sr. developed a habit of using drugs early on, which made for a difficult upbringing for his son. Drugs and alcohol played a big role in how father and son bonded. Even though he struggled with personal issues of drug and alcohol abuse, Downey Jr. was sent to Hollywood to start his own acting career, following in his parents’ footsteps.
The story of redemption
Downey Jr’s. The career started off pretty well, with a few different films. Even though everything looked good in the movies, he still struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction behind the scenes. As the story often goes, his drug use quickly escalated to include cocaine and heroin.
His addiction was starting to catch up with him as he began to get arrested. With more and more problems meeting with the authorities, a prison sentence soon came. In 1999, Downey Jr. was finally sent to prison, sentenced to almost 3 years for breaking parole. He was eventually released on parole after spending only a year behind bars, but it was a horrible look on the Downey family.
Downey Jr. was hated a lot at this point and seemed like a big loser, and the production companies refused to work with him. In addition to his rehabilitation and numerous court visits, he quickly separated from his wife. Downey Jr. was now all the way down, losing everything around him. The good news was that at this point it was only going uphill. He decided to gradually recover and reconsider his lifestyle.
Downey Jr. then worked with Elton john in a music video in the early 2000s, great with great reviews. He also starred in an episode of Family guy. With his appearance in the film Zodiac, his name has become much more relevant. Downey Jr. was then cast as the famous Iron Man with the director Jon favreau stating, “Downey wasn’t the most obvious choice, but he understood what drives the character.” After that, his career exploded.
Iron Man / Robert Downey Jr. today
Many of us may know Downey Jr. today as Tony stark or Iron Man. He was able to rebound his career after getting married in the early 2000s and eventually becoming an Avenger. Behind the scenes, Downey Jr. is still in rehab. He credits his wife and family with great influence by breaking bad habits and becoming the man he is today. He is also very active in his acting career, coming out with many different films each year. Downey Jr. recently said in an interview: For some people, it’s just a function of age. It’s perfectly normal for people to obsess over something for a while and then leave it alone.
Colin Berry, a senior in high school in Lebanon, shared some of his thoughts on the famous actor. “Your past shouldn’t define who you are today. It’s the actions you take to become a better person that should define who you are, ”Berry said.
Robert Downey Jr. is a great example of whatever your past is, you can always act in the present and change your future.
Media by Parker Grob.
