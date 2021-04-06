17 “ The Poster, The Plot ” Popular Bollywood Movie Memes





I like to watch Bollywood movies for entertainment. I like to watch wrong Bollywood movies for content. But what I love even more is ruining them for the lols. My apologies in advance. 1. Kabir Singh Pretty much Devdas, with new and improved aggressiveness, malpractice, and toxic masculinity. You can watch with your eyes closed because the music is great. 2. War Watching war is a confusing experience with Hrithik and Tiger looking exactly alike. 3. Saawariya This film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched three stars: Sonam, Ranbir and Ranbir’s buttocks. The rest of the movie was basically 50 shades of blue. 4. Good news I wonder why the movie isn’t called Bad Newws. 5. Student of year 2 I love SOTY 2 because it has everything from nepotism and Tiger’s 18-pack-abs to amazing dialogue like “lose, lose, lose, duff.” Yeah, it’s like Archie’s comics, but more comical. 6. Vicky Donor Vicky is basically every sperm bank’s wet dream. Kudos to the unusual scenario and non-rude treatment. 7. Race 3 Race 3 has so many twists and turns it will give you back pain. But it’s your business, not their business. 8. Raanjhanaa Look who’s stalking. 9. Festival The first half is a tourism campaign for Corsica and the second half is a heartbreaking tale of shedding societal expectations to emerge as your true glorious self. Must monitor all arts-has-no-scope-science-karo relatives and friends. 10. 3 idiots A detailed manual of the great Indian education system with some feelings and feelings of love. Plus, guys in their 40s try to be college kids. 11. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Adventure time with Bunny. The film is about Bunny’s friends, Bunny’s travels, Bunny’s father, Bunny’s ambitions, Bunny’s career, Bunny’s dilemma, Bunny and Bunny’s love life. 12. Aashiqui 2 Why is everyone crying all the time? Song. Why is everyone crying all the time? Song. Why is it… 13. About Shanti About This movie has two concepts so fresh that we’ve never seen them in any movie: poonar janam and humshakal. Double yay! Also, let’s not forget that SRK got 6 pack-abs so he could wear a construction helmet and do dart-and-disc. The respect. 14. Pati Patni Aur Woh Check out the meme below. This is basically it. So now you can skip the movie and move on. 15. Hum Aapke Hain Koun Pawri hori hai. Weird accident. Shaadi hori hai. The end. 16. Andhadhun Knowledgeable, manipulative, and deliciously twisted, Tabu as Simi is one of the most unforgettable villains you’ll come across. 17. Zero Nothing to explain here. Nothing to see here. Are there any other movies you want us to ruin for you?







