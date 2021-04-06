Actors Eric Roberts and Chad Dudley film upstate TV series





Easley, SC (WSPA) – The Upstate will be featured in a new indie television series called “WE 5”. If you know Easley, you know it’s a great community right here in the upstate. Now the bright lights of Hollywood will shine and emphasize these quiet streets. The political drama series places the responsibility of running the United States on the shoulders of five people who have been selected by a national lottery. Chad Dudley will play as President of the United States. “I’m very excited,” actor Chad Dudley said. “I work with a cast and crew, and shoot some great locations here in the upstate.” Actor Eric Roberts, his wife, Eliza Roberts, and stepson, Keaton Simons, will all work together on this project. “I became even more involved with the project from a creative standpoint as well,” said Simons. “I will co-direct, rewrite, and adjust all of this.” Some scenes will be shot inside the popular restaurant, Taco Taco, which is located next to the silos being renovated. The screenwriter said she was inspired by real events. “I was watching a presidential debate and I was like, ‘I wonder if all these people could all be in charge at the same time?’ And that’s where the story comes from, ”said writer and director Elle Conard. Jervonne Thacker’s character is one of the five in charge of running things, but her production company is producing the project as well. “We’d be crazy not to because it’s a great opportunity, and we’re so lucky to be here,” actor and producer Jervonne Thacker said. It’s a win-win for the community of Easley, where the economic impact is major. “I think it will be very well received by our business community. Whether it’s our hotels, restaurants, stores, everyone will benefit, ”said Easley Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Hopkins. The series will include other locations in the upstate, including Greer. Golden Globe-nominated actor Eric Roberts and his wife will arrive at the Upstate on Wednesday for the first day of filming.

