Bollywood star Akshay Kumar hospitalized with Covid-19





Kumar, one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing actors and the star of dozens of popular films, tweeted on Monday that he had been hospitalized “as a precaution on medical advice.”

He confirmed his positive results a day earlier, saying he had “immediately isolated himself”, asking those he came in contact with to get tested.

He joins a number of Indian stars who have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, with coronavirus infections on the rise in the country.

Principal Bollywood director and Oscar nominated producer Aamir Khan confirmed last month that he had contracted the virus, and actor Ranbir Kapoor has also tested positive.

Kapoor is the son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, and the grandson of actor-director Raj Kapoor. His mother confirmed his test on March 9, telling fans he “is on medication and is recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.” Last week, Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt announced in an Instagram story that she had also tested positive. On Monday, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram recovering with the caption “one day at a time,” collecting messages from her fans and fellow actors. Covid-19 has already hit the Bollywood industry. Last year, Amitabh Bachchan – one of India’s most famous stars – was among a number of actors to test positive and spend time in the hospital. Infections in the country are again at the level seen in that initial wave, forcing the capital New Delhi and its surrounding region to enter a nighttime curfew on Tuesday. Other well-known names who have tested positive in recent weeks include South Indian actor R Madhavan and Vicky Kaushal, whose work includes the Netflix films “Love per Square Foot” and “Lust Stories”. The Indian Hindi film industry, known as Bollywood, is located in the financial capital of Mumbai, in the western state of Maharashtra, which has contributed to more than half of the new cases of Covid reported in the country. The state has also imposed weekend lockdowns and nighttime curfews. India reported 96,982 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to more than 12.6 million since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures.

