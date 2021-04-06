Chris Hemsworth shared a BTS fitness video and we have questions





Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is well known for his ripped physique and often posts his workout routines online. But, with his latest post, the 37-year-old kept people entertained with a facetiously intense and grunt-filled workout with his friend and music producer Paul Fisher, known as stage DJ Fisher. In a video posted to his 47.6 million Instagram followers, the 1:17 minute clip is captioned: Number 1 DJ @followthefishtv dropped by the @centrfit lab for a tune-up # bloodsweatandtears. The clip shows him and DJ Fisher growling throughout the video and shouting bizarre encouraging statements at each other to puff each other up. At one point, Hemsworth turns his friend on as he lifts weights outside. Read more: He yells: You are a big fish. You are the biggest fish The pair essentially end up in a screaming match as they lift weights and try to get the adrenaline pumping. They refer to the eye of the tiger, as DJ Fisher yells: Eye of the fucking king what ?, which Hemsworth howls the tiger! lifting (then laughing). Extraction Rudhraksh Jaiswal co-star commented on the video: Exceptional job! Especially the cries swelled me! INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week UFC star Luke Rockhold wrote: Hahahaha mint. One Instagram user wrote: I can’t stop laughing. Another person said: I never thought Thor would end up being the funniest Avenger. While clearly ironic and close to parody, the video nonetheless shows Hemsworth’s training gear which has obviously served him well. Hemsworth plays the mythological god Thor in the Avengers movie franchise – he gained 20 pounds of muscle for Thor, her title role film released in 2011. Older actors and younger brothers Luke and Liam are also successful actors. Chris and Luke played side-by-side in two Thor movies.

