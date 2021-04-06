Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday: The Bollywood Actresses Who Inspired Us To Wear Black This Wedding Season

Weddings are the best platform to flaunt your sense of style and make a strong fashion statement. This wedding season, make the most of it.

The ongoing wedding season amid the pandemic has made the ceremonies more intimate and personal. But fewer people means more attention to you and your outfit! Our Bollywood divas took everyone’s favorite color black and managed to flaunt it with their traditional clothes. You can never have too much black and you can never go wrong with black. Therefore, this wedding season embraces the versatile color and rocks the traditional look just like these Bollywood stars.

Ananya Pandays black lehenga-choli was the perfect marriage between contemporary and ethnic. This boho lehengas-choli combo had a young and cheerful vibe. The outfit wore intricate multi-colored hand embroidery throughout. The lehenga featured an A-line flare and the look was completed with a solid black dupatta.

Spotted in a ruffled black saree, Kriti Kharbanda managed to make a pretty strong style statement. The traditional saree with a touch of contemporary has been paired with an embellished sleeveless blouse. Kriti kept her minimalist look by opting for a diamond and emerald choker necklace.

Count on Alia Bhatt to nail any look, whether it’s casual, formal or traditional. Spotted in a black anarkali costume, Alia looked like an ethnic diva! The ornate costume makes a perfect choice for a reception or mehendi ceremony. The mirror work further improved the outfit. The long jhumkas and the tiny black bindi emphasized the outfit.

Katrina Kaif looked like a fairytale princess in this radiant black lehenga. The velvet lehenga was heavily adorned with gold embroidery. The V-neck blouse with ruffle details and a plunging neckline took the outfit to the next level. Katrina amplified the look with a jadau necklace and chunky studs.

Kiara Advani donned the perfect lehenga cocktail with the utmost grace. The actress gave her outfit a modern twist in an ornate black lehenga and a matching blouse. The glittering lehenga was crafted from raw silk and the glittering sleeveless blouse featured a plunging neckline. Kiara paired her look with a simple black dupatta and a sparkling diamond choker.

Which actress inspired you to flaunt black this wedding season? Comment below and let us know!

