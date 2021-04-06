‘Cinderella’, Disney trailer voice actor Mark Elliott dies at 81





Mark Elliott, known to be the voice behind many Disney trailersfor several decades, has died, confirmed his representative. He was 81 years old. According to Elliott’s rep, Peter Varano, the actor passed away over the weekend. “He was an incredibly talented voice actor. His career spanned decades and inspired many newcomers to the industry,” Varano said in a statement. “Although many fans only knew him as a voice, we were fortunate to know him as a person. His talent was only surpassed by his generosity and kindness.” Elliott was the voice behind many Disney Home Movie trailers, including classics like “The Hunchback of Notre Dame, “” The Lion King “and”Tarzan.“ “A true gentleman. It was an honor to represent him. He will be missed and we will never forget him,” added Varano. After:“ Hunchback of Notre-Dame ” is a love letter to the cathedral and has shaped my view of religion Elliott was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and began his singing career as a disc jokey for local radio stations. Early in his career he bounced back to local radio stations and underwent numerous name changes to match his radio personalities. NeJohn Harrison Frick Jr., Elliott revealed in a 2015 interview with VO Buzz Weekly that he became Mark Elliott after working at the KFRC in San Francisco. “We thought of Mark Anthony, we thought of Clark Elliott, Mark Elliot who works.” Elliot said. “This Sunday night in San Francisco, Mark Elliott was born.” Elliott began working with Disney on trailer voiceovers in 1977. He said his first job was to play the trailer for the re-release of the 1950 film “Cinderella”. His last gig with Disney dates back to 2001. “It’s a wonderful touchstone for my career, again, if that’s the identity Icarry with me for the rest of my life, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said. declared. Voice actor Joe Cipriano posted a tribute to his late colleague on Facebook saying Elliott and was “a true gentleman.” “Sharing all of our scenes from Lake Bells In a World was the icing on the cake. I’m so sad that Marks has passed,” wrote Cipriano.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos