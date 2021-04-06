Mumbai: Quarantine facility inmates groove to Bollywood dance numbers – WATCH





Mumbai: Quarantine facility inmates take the stage with Bollywood dance numbers WATCH | Photo credit: Times Now Highlights In the video, people can be seen performing basic dance steps. People have adhered to appropriate COVID behavior. Last year, a video of a man dancing at a quarantine facility in Katihar, Bihar, went viral on social media. Bombay: Quarantine, self-isolation, social distancing, compulsory mask wearing are phrases that were not heard by people over a year ago, but now they dictate almost every aspect, big or small, of our life. As the stress levels due to the pandemic situation have peaked, do you know what is needed? The answer is – Dance. Yes, you heard right; dancing is a good stress reliever. A video of inmates at a quarantine facility in coronavirus-ravaged Maharashtra Mumbai dancing to energetic Bollywood songs has gone viral on social media platforms. Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, people who test positive for the virus and their contacts are either hospitalized or sent to quarantine facilities. A video of people dancing to the Bollywood song “ Mangta hai Rasiya tu aaja nahi to main ye chali ” at the quarantine facility in the city’s Dahisar district is touring social media. In the video, people can be seen performing basic dance steps, without violating COVID-19 standards. They change their pace to the popular Bollywood song while wearing protective masks and maintaining an appropriate physical distance from each other. Similar incident In a similar incident, a video of a man dancing at a quarantine facility in Katihar, Bihar, was splashed on social media platforms in June last year. In the video, the man, dressed in a white dhoti, was seen dancing to the song ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ from the Bollywood superhit film Padosan. COVID-19 case in Mumbai Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 9,857 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 21 other patients died from the infection, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC said 9,857 new cases of COVID-19 brought the city’s total to 4,62,302. The death toll rose to 11,797, the Civic Body added. As of Sunday, the city recorded the highest 11,163 new COVID-19 cases on record.







