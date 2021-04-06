New Loki trailer confirms MCU’s return to Asgard





The Loki trailer reveals that the God of Evil will apparently return to Asgard at some point in the Disney + series.

A trailer for Marvel’s next oneLokiThe series reveals the return of the MCU to Asgard. While the realm of the gods was destroyed in a fiery rampage by the demon lord Surtur at the end ofThor: Ragnarok,it looks like Loki’s time travel adventures will see the return of the evil god to Asgard at some point in an alternate timeline. However, it will not be the same Loki who sought redemption at the end of the third.Thorfilm and sacrificed himself inAvengers: Infinity War. The series will instead follow the Loki variant seen inAvengers: Endgame, and this Loki was still trying to rule Asgard as his king. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Marvel’sLoki Will follow the variant of Loki who teleported after the Battle of the Avengers to New York City, using the Tesseract that became available due to the interference of the future Avengers in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones in their past. Apparently, Loki’s escape with the Tesseract had led to the creation of several branch timelines and realities, and the Temporal Variation Authority will need his help to reestablish the good flow of time he broke. Without a doubt, this should prove to be incredibly interesting, as this variant of Loki is one that had yet to walk his journey of redemption in subsequent MCU films after his invasion in the first.Avengersmovie, which means the new Loki has an entirely new path ahead of him, which will also include returning home to Asgard. Related: Loki Trailer Confirms Loki Is The Root Of The MCU’s Multiverse Problem In the Loki trailer, a brief shot sees Loki in Odin’s throne room on Asgard, which apparently confirms either a flashback to Loki’s past, with Loki traveling to the past, or most likely Loki visiting another branch reality that ‘he inadvertently created. Interestingly, Loki is seen standing with the throne behind him, possibly indicating that this is indeed a branch timeline where Asgard bowed to Loki’s rule. himself is different from that of Odin seen in previous MCU films, featuring a certain Loki’s flair is reminiscent of his iconic helmet. Additionally, the following shots see Loki venturing down dark hallways that could also be Asgard. However, glowing cracks are present all over the doors and walls surrounding the God of Evil, and it’s possible that this was Loki visiting Asgard right before his demise thanks to Surtur at the end of Ragnarok.If so, it could potentially provide the opportunity for the Loki variant to interact with the original Loki, seeing the version of himself who was working on redemption and reunited with his brother Thor. It would certainly be an exciting dynamic, perhaps inspiring the variant to follow a similar path of redemption (although that’s just pure speculation at the moment). While the exact details of the return to Asgard are still unclear, seeing Loki and Thor’s home again will be incredibly interesting given the destruction of the kingdom in the current MCU. Plus, no matter how Loki’s return unfolds, it’s more than likely that the God of Villain will experience a major turning point given the importance of Asgard in his life when MarvelLoki outings on Disney +. More: Loki Trailer 2 Breakdown: Every New Secret & Revelation Q’s return explained: what it means for Picard season 2

