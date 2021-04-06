Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonu Sood, Kareena Kapoor, and more …
Shilpa Shetty urges fans to ‘act on their goals’
Bombay– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to spread a motivational message to her fans.
She posted a photo doing a Yoga Asana and tagged it as #ShilpaKaMantra. The photo contained this text: “The price of discipline is always less than the pain of regret.”
She captioned the image as follows: “Anyone can set a goal, fit into an action plan, and decide to make a change starting tomorrow” (why tomorrow, but TODAY! ) But, the most important quality to have is the discipline to act on said goals and action plan. Once you are disciplined enough to get in shape or start a business, or work towards any goal for a better future; you win half the battle here. When you give the best of yourself to your dreams, you are achieving more than you expected. It is always better to have tried and failed, than NOT to have tried at all. #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #happiness # determination #consistency #willpower #success #belief #discipline #regrets. “
The actor is currently judging the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”. She will soon be seen in the films “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”.
Sonu Sood thanks Telangana police for catching fraudster using his name
Bombay– Actor Sonu Sood tweeted his gratitude to Telangana Police on Tuesday for catching a fraudster who used his name to trick people into taking money from them through social media.
According to the report, the accused deceived people by claiming that he was an adviser to Sonu Sood.
The actor also warned fraudsters to refrain from such activities, saying they would “be behind bars soon.”
“Thank you @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaCOPs @cpcybd @TelanganaDGP for helping us catch the culprits who are trying to deceive the needy. By asking all frauds to stop their activities, they will soon be behind bars. Stop fooling the poor, ”Sonu wrote on Twitter.
The actor’s tweet came in reaction to a news article about the scammer using his name to trick people into taking money from them via Twitter.
The accused, allegedly known as Ashish Kumar, is from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. He was arrested by Cyberabad Police Cybercrime Unit on April 4.
Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless on the Beach
Bombay– Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff posted a new Instagram photo on Tuesday featuring shredded beef.
In the picture, the actor poses on the beach in shorts. The star completed her look with sunglasses.
“You just called Beach,” he captioned, making it clear that he lacks the sun and sand.
The photo currently has 152K likes on the photo-sharing site.
The actor has a slew of films lined up, including “Ganapath,” starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film “Heropanti”.
Kareena Kapoor Khan wants a tan!
Bombay– Kareena Kapoor Khan needs a tan, going through her social media post. On Tuesday, Kareena posted two photos to Instagram, where she is seen displaying flawless skin.
“I need an Ok tan to work out now,” Kareena wrote next to the picture.
Kareena’s photographs currently have 189K likes on the photo-sharing site.
She returned to work after giving birth to her second baby.
Kareena and Saif were lucky enough to have a baby boy on February 21 of this year. She gave her fans a glimpse of the little one on International Women’s Day, when she posted a photo to Instagram.
After getting married in October 2012, the couple welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016.
Bhumi on the fight against Covid: It’s much harder than you might imagine
Bombay– Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently battling Covid-19, took to Instagram on Tuesday to express her gratitude to fans and subscribers for their wishes, prayers and concern.
The actress also asked everyone not to go out in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic and warned them, saying it was much more difficult than they might imagine.
“Hello everyone… I am so overwhelmed with all the love that is being poured out… thank you for keeping me in your prayers. Sorry, I haven’t had a chance to reply to your messages, calls or dms. I spent yesterday sleeping and recovering. I just mean stay home and only go out if it’s really necessary. Follow the protocol. Believe me, it is much more difficult than you might imagine. You don’t want to get sick. # Covid-19, ”Bhumi wrote on Instagram Story.
On Monday, Bhumi informed Instagram that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and was living in isolation.
“To date, I have mild symptoms, but I feel good and have isolated myself. I follow the protocol of my doctor and health professionals. If you’ve been in contact with me, ask to get tested immediately, ”Bhumi said on Monday. (IANS)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]