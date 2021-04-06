Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonu Sood, Kareena Kapoor, and more …

Shilpa Shetty urges fans to ‘act on their goals’

Bombay– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to spread a motivational message to her fans.

She posted a photo doing a Yoga Asana and tagged it as #ShilpaKaMantra. The photo contained this text: “The price of discipline is always less than the pain of regret.”

She captioned the image as follows: “Anyone can set a goal, fit into an action plan, and decide to make a change starting tomorrow” (why tomorrow, but TODAY! ) But, the most important quality to have is the discipline to act on said goals and action plan. Once you are disciplined enough to get in shape or start a business, or work towards any goal for a better future; you win half the battle here. When you give the best of yourself to your dreams, you are achieving more than you expected. It is always better to have tried and failed, than NOT to have tried at all. #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #happiness # determination #consistency #willpower #success #belief #discipline #regrets. “

The actor is currently judging the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”. She will soon be seen in the films “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”.

Sonu Sood thanks Telangana police for catching fraudster using his name

Bombay– Actor Sonu Sood tweeted his gratitude to Telangana Police on Tuesday for catching a fraudster who used his name to trick people into taking money from them through social media.

According to the report, the accused deceived people by claiming that he was an adviser to Sonu Sood.

The actor also warned fraudsters to refrain from such activities, saying they would “be behind bars soon.”

“Thank you @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaCOPs @cpcybd @TelanganaDGP for helping us catch the culprits who are trying to deceive the needy. By asking all frauds to stop their activities, they will soon be behind bars. Stop fooling the poor, ”Sonu wrote on Twitter.

The actor’s tweet came in reaction to a news article about the scammer using his name to trick people into taking money from them via Twitter.

The accused, allegedly known as Ashish Kumar, is from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. He was arrested by Cyberabad Police Cybercrime Unit on April 4.

Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless on the Beach

Bombay– Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff posted a new Instagram photo on Tuesday featuring shredded beef.

In the picture, the actor poses on the beach in shorts. The star completed her look with sunglasses.

“You just called Beach,” he captioned, making it clear that he lacks the sun and sand.

The photo currently has 152K likes on the photo-sharing site.

The actor has a slew of films lined up, including “Ganapath,” starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film “Heropanti”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wants a tan!

Bombay– Kareena Kapoor Khan needs a tan, going through her social media post. On Tuesday, Kareena posted two photos to Instagram, where she is seen displaying flawless skin.

“I need an Ok tan to work out now,” Kareena wrote next to the picture.

Kareena’s photographs currently have 189K likes on the photo-sharing site.

She returned to work after giving birth to her second baby.

Kareena and Saif were lucky enough to have a baby boy on February 21 of this year. She gave her fans a glimpse of the little one on International Women’s Day, when she posted a photo to Instagram.

After getting married in October 2012, the couple welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016.

Bhumi on the fight against Covid: It’s much harder than you might imagine

Bombay– Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently battling Covid-19, took to Instagram on Tuesday to express her gratitude to fans and subscribers for their wishes, prayers and concern.

The actress also asked everyone not to go out in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic and warned them, saying it was much more difficult than they might imagine.

“Hello everyone… I am so overwhelmed with all the love that is being poured out… thank you for keeping me in your prayers. Sorry, I haven’t had a chance to reply to your messages, calls or dms. I spent yesterday sleeping and recovering. I just mean stay home and only go out if it’s really necessary. Follow the protocol. Believe me, it is much more difficult than you might imagine. You don’t want to get sick. # Covid-19, ”Bhumi wrote on Instagram Story.

On Monday, Bhumi informed Instagram that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and was living in isolation.

“To date, I have mild symptoms, but I feel good and have isolated myself. I follow the protocol of my doctor and health professionals. If you’ve been in contact with me, ask to get tested immediately, ”Bhumi said on Monday. (IANS)