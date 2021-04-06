Addison Rae and Jimmy Fallons TikTok Dance Credit Controversy Explained





During the segment, which lasted 11 minutes 23 seconds, Fallon interviewed dance creators Mya Nicole Johnson, Chris Cotter, Dorien Scott, Fur-Quan Powell, Camyra Franklin, Adam Snyder, Nate Nale, Greg Dahl and Keara Wilson via a video chat, although he didn’t ask about Rae or the episode she appeared in. Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular creators, with over 79 million subscribers, and appeared in the March 26 episode, days after its release. first single, Obsessed. During the dance segment, Fallon held up cue cards with the name of each dance written on them as Rae danced. The story continues under the ad Many have criticized the segment for not giving credit to the original creators, most of whom are black. She’s a miss, tweeted The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin. Give credit to black designers …… As another twitter user put itThe fact that they have no idea how offensive this is is disgusting. This is systemic racism at its best. This white woman enjoys a broken system and was featured on national television, while the actual choreographers and performers who made the songs weren’t even mentioned. After his segment aired, Rae Told TMZ it would have been difficult to credit the creators. I think they were all credited in the original YouTube post, but it’s a little hard to credit on the show, Rae said. But they all know I love them so much and, I mean, I support them all so much. And I hope one day we can all meet up and dance together. The story continues under the ad Neither Rae nor Fallon responded to the Washington Posts request for comment. The idea of ​​imitation is built into TikTok, as users often create and share original audio or video files, such as songs or dances, and others offer their own version. Complications arise when these knockoffs find their way into the real world, often through the most popular platforms of the stars and not the original creators. The controversy surrounding Rae and Fallon might sound like déjà vu. Rae and Charli DAmelio, TikToks’ most popular creator, was criticized in February 2020 for popularizing the Renegade, a dance created at the time.14-year-old black designer Jalaiah Harmon without crediting her. The duo have been invited to perform at the NBA All-Star festivities. Following the internet’s reaction, the National Basketball Association finally invited Harmon to play the All-Star Game himself. The story continues under the ad On Monday’s Tonight Show, just before dancing to Megan Thee Stallions Savage, Keara Wilson said she was thrilled to see the choreography explode over the past year or so. I just did it for fun, honestly. Then I continued to watch him grow up. Celebrities did. Little children did. It was the best, Wilson told Fallon. But I have to say that seeing my dancing bring joy to people through my forties was the best part.







